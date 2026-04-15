Sudan Expresses Strong Surprise and Condemnation Over Berlin Conference Held Without Its Participation

Khartoum — The Government of Sudan has expressed profound surprise and condemnation over the organization by the German government of what it termed the "Sudan Conference" in Berlin on April 15, 2026, without consultation, coordination, or invitation extended to the Sudanese government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation voiced its astonishment that such a step--framed under the guise of humanitarian concern--was undertaken without engaging Sudan or inviting its official representatives. The statement underscored that disregarding the perspectives advanced by the Sudanese state and its formal institutions reflects a persistent colonial guardianship approach still practiced by some Western countries, through which they seek to impose their agendas and visions on sovereign nations and free peoples.

The Ministry affirmed that Sudan and its people--being the primary stakeholders--will not accept that states and regional and international organizations convene to deliberate on Sudan while bypassing its government and invoking neutrality as a pretext to justify exclusion. It asserted that such justification is devoid of value, unacceptable, and constitutes a dangerous precedent in international relations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement further stressed that equating the Sudanese government and its national army with a "multinational terrorist militia" targeting the state and its very existence, and committing acts of genocide and grave human rights violations, would undermine the foundations of regional and international security. It warned that such an approach would embolden this militia and similar terrorist movements across Africa and the Middle East to escalate their criminal activities, while providing a pretext for foreign powers to disregard the sovereignty of affected states under the banner of neutrality.

The Ministry added that the real challenge facing this conference--as with previous ones--is not participation per se, but rather the flawed conceptual framework underpinning it. It argued that the definition of the war imposed on Sudan and the approaches proposed to end it are based on inaccurate, biased characterizations that fail to produce peace or stability, and instead deepen polarization. The statement also criticized granting representation of Sudan to limited, marginal groups while sidelining the Sudanese state and the majority of its people, who bear the daily burden of the conflict.

Sudan further stated that the Berlin conference is a continuation of the Paris and London conferences, following the same defective and unacceptable approach. It characterized this series of "fruitless conferences" as a grave disregard for the principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principle of state sovereignty, which underpins the contemporary international system. It also rejected what it termed attempts to revive a form of international trusteeship, asserting that such conferences only serve to reward the militia, its foreign backers, and its political wing by providing them with platforms, thereby enabling the continuation of serious crimes against the Sudanese state, its people, and its infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Government of Sudan reaffirmed its firm commitment to pursuing peace and stability and ending the war imposed on the country and its people. It noted that Sudan had presented a national peace initiative before the United Nations Security Council in December 2025, and reiterated its openness to all serious and impartial peace initiatives conducted in consultation and coordination with the Sudanese government, in a manner that respects Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and serves the legitimate interests of its people.

The statement concluded that any initiative inconsistent with these principles will be rejected and deemed unacceptable.