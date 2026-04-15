Liberia: Ethiopia, Liberia Cement Bilateral Cooperation in Peacekeeping and Shared Dev't Priorities

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai have held discussions reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on peacekeeping and other areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described his meeting with President Boakai as productive, noting that it provided an important opportunity to strengthen and expand the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and Liberia.

The discussions emphasized collaboration in peace and security, as well as broader development sectors.

President Boakai's official state visit included a formal welcome ceremony at Ethiopia's historic National Palace, hosted by Prime Minister Abiy.

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Following their bilateral talks, the two leaders also oversaw the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), signaling a concrete step toward enhanced cooperation.

According to Prime Minister Abiy, the agreements reflect a shared commitment to mutual learning and collaboration.

He noted that Ethiopia aims to share its experience in national transformation while also gaining from the perspectives of partner countries to support African-led solutions for continental development.

According to PM Abiy: "These agreements serve as an important foundation for Ethiopia to share its experiences in rapid transformation with fellow African nations, while also learning from the diverse perspectives of our partners to foster sustainable, African-led solutions for the advancement of the continent as a whole."