Ghana: Police Launch Manhunt for Wisdom Tetteh in Oyibi Missing Person Case

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a 27 year old man at Oyibi.

In a press release dated April 14, 2026, the Police identified the suspect as Wisdom Tetteh and said he is being sought over the disappearance of Theophilus Ashitey Amarh.

According to the Police, the case was reported on April 7, 2026, after the victim failed to return home.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He had left the previous day with the intention of selling his Hyundai Elantra saloon car after being introduced to a prospective buyer by the suspect.

Investigations revealed that the victim was last seen at the suspect's residence at Saasabi, where he had gone to meet the supposed buyer.

The Police noted that a follow up visit to the suspect's residence on April 10 led to the discovery of suspected bloodstains in a room, raising concerns of possible foul play.

The scene has since been examined by the National Crime Scene Management Team with support from the Anti Armed Robbery Unit of the CID Headquarters.

The Police added that search efforts involving community members and local authorities have been carried out in the area, but the victim is yet to be found.

Further intelligence suggests that the suspect may have fled the country to neighbouring Togo.

The Police indicated that steps, including INTERPOL processes, have been initiated to track and arrest him.

The Command assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to arrest the suspect and uncover what happened.

It also urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or the missing person to report to the nearest police station to assist investigations.