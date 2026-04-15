Ghana: Police Declare Wisdom Tetteh Wanted Over Disappearance of Man in Accra

14 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Ghana Police Service has declared a suspect wanted in connection with the disappearance of a man in Accra.

In a press release dated April 14, 2026, the Police named the suspect as Wisdom Tetteh and appealed to the public to assist in his arrest.

According to the Police, the suspect is being sought in connection with the disappearance of Theophilus Ashitey Amarh.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the missing man was last seen at his residence, where suspected bloodstains were later found. The Police noted that this points to possible foul play.

The statement added that intelligence gathered suggests the suspect may have fled the country to neighbouring Togo.

The Police have urged anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or call emergency numbers.

The Command assured the public that efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspect and bring him to justice.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.