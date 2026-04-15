Ghana: Kwahu Business Forum - My Engagement With President Mahama Has Boosted My Business - - Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Lydia Forson, has indicated that her interaction with John Dramani Mahama at the Kwahu Business Forum has significantly increased visibility for her business, Kinky Matters.

According to her, the engagement with the President brought attention to her brand and created new opportunities that were previously difficult to access as a small scale business.

She gave the testimony after the closure of the 2026 Kwahu Business forum held in Kwahu during the Easter festivities.

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She explained that she first heard about the Kwahu Business Forum through a television advert and became interested after noticing the involvement of institutions such as the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

According to her, although she had never visited Kwahu before, she made efforts to attend the forum last year, travelling from Accra in the early hours of the day.

She noted that her experience at the event exposed her to key business players and inspired her to return the following year as a business owner.

According to her, she fulfilled that goal in 2026 by setting up a stand for her brand, Kinky Matters, at the forum.

She recounted that although the President initially did not visit her stand, he later returned and interacted with her and her products.

According to her, the moment came as a surprise and she struggled to deliver her prepared pitch.

She indicated that despite the brief interaction, the endorsement from the President was very impactful for her business.

According to her, such recognition cannot easily be bought with money, as it builds trust and credibility for the brand.

She explained that since the interaction, more people have become aware of Kinky Matters, making it easier for customers to identify and purchase her products.

According to her, the exposure has also attracted interest from institutions and created new partnerships.

She noted that her business promotes Ghanaian heritage through locally made products using natural ingredients.

According to her, Kinky Matters started as a blog in 2014 and later transitioned into manufacturing beauty and skincare products.

She disclosed that building the business has not been easy, especially as a small scale enterprise with limited resources.

According to her, there is often a misconception that public figures have easy access to funding when they enter business.

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Lydia Forson explained that she has had to build the business gradually while managing other professional commitments.

According to her, her experience in the creative industry has helped her understand patience, growth and consistency.

She advised young entrepreneurs and creatives to start their businesses without overthinking, adding that experience comes with time.

According to her, entrepreneurship requires patience and should be seen as a long term journey rather than a quick way to make money.

The actress expressed her ambition to grow Kinky Matters into a global brand that represents Ghana and Africa.

According to her, platforms such as the Kwahu Business Forum are important for small businesses seeking exposure, networking and growth opportunities.