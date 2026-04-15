Ghana: Education Minister Sets Up Committee to Probe UTAG Allegations

The Ministry of Education has set up a three member committee to investigate concerns raised by the University Teachers Association of Ghana.

This follows issues presented by UTAG during a recent press conference.

In a statement issued on April 13, 2026, the Ministry explained that the committee will look into the allegations and make recommendations for consideration by John Dramani Mahama.

The committee is chaired by the Deputy Minister for Education, Clement Apaak. Other members include Professor George K.T Oduro, who serves as Technical Advisor to the Ministry, and Professor Mahama Duweijua, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

The Ministry appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate fully with the committee as it carries out its work.

It added that it remains committed to dialogue and resolving issues affecting tertiary education in the country.