Ghana: GNFS responds to Mile 44 Accident

14 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station on Monday April 13, received a distress call reporting a road accident at Mile 44 on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

A seven-member team quickly responded and arrived within minutes.

The crash involved a VIP bus and a diesel trailer, reportedly caused by wrongful overtaking by the bus.

There were 33 passengers on board, with 10 casualties (9 males and 1 female).

Both vehicles sustained partial damage. The fire crew secured the scene and safely concluded operations before returning to base.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.