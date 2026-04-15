Ghana: Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Donates Medication to Ghana Prisons Service

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited has donated a large quantity of medication to the Ghana Prisons Service to support healthcare delivery for inmates and officers.

The donation was received on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the Prisons Headquarters in Accra.

It forms part of efforts to improve medical care across prison facilities in the country.

The items included various quantities of Xferon syrup, a haematinic drug used to treat and prevent iron deficiency.

In total, the company presented thirty-four cartons of 200ml Xferon, two hundred and one cartons of 150ml Xferon, and an additional sixty-five cartons of 150ml Xferon.

The Deputy Director-General of Prisons in charge of Operations, Dr. Francis Omane-Addo, received the items on behalf of the Service.

He expressed appreciation to Tobinco Pharmaceuticals for what he described as a timely intervention.

He said the donation would go a long way to support inmate welfare and improve healthcare delivery within the prisons.

The medication is expected to help the Service manage anaemia-related conditions and strengthen its overall health system.