Liberian Officials Call for Food Sovereignty, Hail Ethiopia's Agricultural Progress

Addis Ababa — Senior Liberian officials have urged African nations to prioritize food sovereignty as a foundation for sustainable independence, citing Ethiopia's agricultural transformation as a practical and replicable model.

A high-level delegation led by Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, visited key agricultural sites in Bishoftu near Addis Ababa, including modern irrigation schemes, poultry farms, dairy breeding centers and hatcheries.

Officials said the visit provided concrete evidence of Ethiopia's steady transition toward food self-sufficiency.

Liberia's National Security Advisor, Samuel Kofi Woods, stressed that while political independence has been achieved, economic independence remains essential to sustaining sovereignty.

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Ethiopia's agricultural progress shows a clear and workable path toward economic independence, he said, underscoring that the importance of boosting domestic productivity.

The delegation pointed to Ethiopia's shift from wheat importer to exporter as a major milestone, attributing the achievement to consistent policy focus and investment in the agricultural sector.

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Daniel O. Sando, also noted that Ethiopia's growing presence in agricultural exports offers a practical example for African countries seeking resilience

Similarly, Leyli Phillips Maparyen, President of the University of Liberia, on her part emphasized that Africa possesses ample natural resources to attain food sovereignty.

She further added that Africa has the capacity to feed itself if it commits to reducing reliance on imports.

The delegation is visiting Ethiopia as part of an official trip led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, during which the two countries have signed agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The officials underscored that Ethiopia's experience offers important lessons for the continent, particularly in linking food security with national sovereignty.