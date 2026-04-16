Ethiopia, Liberia Vow to Deepen Agricultural Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Liberia have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding agricultural cooperation, signaling a growing partnership aimed at strengthening food systems and boosting productivity across Africa.

Approached by ENA, Agriculture Minister Addisu Arega said both nations are actively exploring deeper engagement in the agricultural sector, reflecting a shared vision to enhance food security through practical collaboration.

He noted that ongoing exchanges between the two countries demonstrate a strong mutual determination to build resilient agricultural systems based on knowledge sharing and joint initiatives.

Following an extensive visit to major farming and development sites in some parts of Ethiopia, Liberian officials expressed strong admiration for the country's agricultural progress.

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The delegation observed large-scale farming operations and described Ethiopia's transformation as a compelling model for countries seeking to modernize their agricultural sectors.

Minister Addisu led the delegation through key agricultural projects and development clusters, offering firsthand exposure to Ethiopia's integrated farming systems.

He said the visiting officials showed keen interest in strengthening cooperation.

"They have seen practical results on the ground and are eager to work with us to share knowledge and experience," he stated.

As part of the emerging partnership, ENA learned that Liberia is preparing to send researchers and scientists to Ethiopia, laying the foundation for sustained technical cooperation and long-term knowledge exchange.

During the visit, the delegation received detailed briefings on the central role of agriculture in Ethiopia's economy, where the sector contributes nearly half of the country's export earnings.

They also toured projects under Ethiopia's "Bounty of the Basket" initiative, including dairy and poultry developments known for creating employment opportunities, particularly for women and youth.

Members of the Liberian delegation emphasized the practical value of their visit, noting that the experience offered lessons that could be adapted to their own national context.

Minister Addisu stressed that Africa has the potential to achieve food sovereignty by effectively utilizing its natural and human resources.

He highlighted Ethiopia's approach of boosting productivity through integrated systems that combine improved access to inputs with modern farming techniques.

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The Minister also identified fertilizer supply as a strategic priority, pointing to ongoing collaboration with the Dangote Group to improve availability, alongside efforts to strengthen agricultural research and enhance seed quality.

Addressing broader challenges, Addisu said external pressures should not hinder Ethiopia's pursuit of food self-sufficiency. Drawing inspiration from the historic Battle of Adwa, he emphasized the country's continued commitment to economic independence through agriculture.

"Just as our forefathers defended sovereignty, we are working to ensure food sovereignty for future generations," he said.

He added that Ethiopia's experience provides valuable lessons for African nations striving to reduce dependency and build sustainable, self-reliant agricultural systems.