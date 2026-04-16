Liberia: Residents of Du-Neezo Community Engage Representative Sekou Kanneh Over Poor Road Conditions

Monrovia — Residents of the DU-Neezo Community in Jacob Town on Saturday held a meeting with Montserrado County District #2 Representative, Sekou S. Kanneh, to address the deteriorating condition of the main access road connecting Jacob Town, Nicky's, City View, and Weins Town.

The meeting brought together a cross-section of community members and was aimed at highlighting their concerns and identifying practical solutions to the longstanding issue of poor road infrastructure in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, the General Chairman of the DU-Neezo Community Development, Mr. Livingstone J. Gballai, outlined several challenges affecting the approximately ten communities within the DU-Neezo area.

He cited incidents of deaths during medical emergencies, miscarriages among pregnant women, and difficulties faced by students commuting to and from school.

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He also emphasized the mobility challenges experienced by persons living with disabilities, particularly those at the Mission of Hope for the Disabled.

According to Mr. Gballai, the road project was officially launched on July 19, 2020, following a groundbreaking ceremony led by former President George M. Weah.

The project was awarded to Solid Rock Construction Company, with an initial completion timeline of six months. The initiative had raised hopes for improved transportation, enhanced business opportunities, better healthcare access, and overall community development.

"The road was promised to ensure safer travel, better business, improved healthcare access, and a better life for our people," Gballai stated. "Today, we are witnessing the opposite of hope and development." He further noted that although construction commenced, it was abruptly halted, reportedly due to the death of the head of the contracting firm. During the 2023 general elections campaign period, another company, Cement and Steel, resumed work on the project, but that effort also stalled without any clear communication to the community.

"There have been repeated assurances that the project would be captured in the national budget, yet years later, there is no visible progress on this critical development initiative," he added.

In response, Representative Sekou S. Kanneh assured residents of his commitment to addressing their concerns.

He pledged to collaborate with community leaders and relevant government authorities to explore viable options for completing the road project and improving infrastructure in the area.

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Representative Kanneh, who has previously supported local development initiatives, including the donation of construction materials and financial assistance for the reconstruction of the Zone #9 Depot #4 Police Station in City View, reaffirmed his dedication to the welfare of his constituents.

The DU-Neezo Community has long struggled with poor road conditions, significantly limiting access to essential services. Residents remain hopeful that the intervention of their district Representative will lead to meaningful and lasting improvements.