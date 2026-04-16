Nigerian Artists Hide Their Real Ages to Get Record Deals - Odumodublvck

Popular rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, also known as Odumodublvck, has claimed that many Nigerian musicians lie about their age to help their careers.

During a live chat with a streamer named Enzo, the rapper explained that artists often reduce their ages to look more attractive to record labels and international brands. According to him, these companies usually prefer to work with younger artists who fit a certain image.

Odumodublvck, 32, stated that he is not worried about his age and is proud of his success. He noted that many investors in the music industry are afraid to invest in older artists, which forces many singers to change their birth years to secure partnership deals.

"I am 32, and I don't bother myself about getting things right at this age," he said. He added that while he chooses to be honest, the pressure to look younger is a major issue in the industry.