Nigeria: Jilli Airstrike - NHRC Demands Command-Level Accountability, Independent Probe Over Civilian Killings

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a forceful demand for full accountability following a deadly airstrike on a civilian market along the Borno, Yobe border town of Jilli, warning that repeated military errors risked eroding public trust and undermining counter-terrorism efforts.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday, April 12, 2026, reportedly claimed more than 56 lives and left scores injured, sparking outrage and renewed scrutiny of military operations in conflict-affected regions.

Reacting to the incident, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, SAN, described the loss of civilian lives as a grave violation of fundamental rights, including the right to life, dignity, and security guaranteed under Nigeria's Constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, and international humanitarian law.

Ojukwu dismissed attempts to label the strike as "accidental," insisting that such characterisation did not absolve the state of its legal obligation to protect civilians during military operations.

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He warned that the recurring pattern of airstrikes resulting in civilian casualties raises serious concerns about adherence to the core principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, which govern the conduct of armed conflict.

According to him, the latest tragedy is not an isolated case but part of a troubling trend that continues to weaken public confidence in the legitimacy and effectiveness of Nigeria's counter-insurgency campaign.

The Commission, therefore, demanded an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the incident, stressing that the probe must not be handled solely by the Nigerian Air Force but should include the NHRC, the National Assembly, independent experts, and representatives of affected communities.

It also called for accountability across the entire chain of command, from intelligence gathering and mission approval to execution, urging that any officer found culpable be held responsible in line with the law. The Commission further recommended the administrative suspension of personnel directly involved, pending the outcome of investigations.

On victim support, the NHRC insisted on urgent and comprehensive reparations, including medical care for the injured, dignified burial arrangements for the deceased, and adequate compensation for affected families in line with international human rights standards.

The Commission stressed that each such operation must be followed by a thorough review of operational failures to prevent future occurrences.

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Reinforcing its long-standing position, the NHRC called for the immediate implementation of a National Policy on the Protection of Civilians, arguing that safeguarding human life must be central to all security operations. It said the policy should establish strict protocols for intelligence verification, targeting, post-strike assessments, and civilian harm mitigation.

It further advocated the creation of a permanent and independent mechanism for tracking and responding to civilian casualties, noting that integrating human rights into military strategy is both a legal obligation and essential for sustainable security.

"The protection of civilians cannot be treated as collateral to national security," the Commission stated, warning that efforts to combat terrorism must not mirror the lawlessness they seek to defeat.

The NHRC extended condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring investigations and engaging authorities to ensure justice, accountability, and non-recurrence.