Nigeria: Ezekwesili Urges Nigerians to Take Charge of Governance Reform

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Wednesday criticised Nigeria's political leadership, calling on citizens to take greater responsibility for improving governance and electoral integrity.

In a post on social media, Ezekwesili questioned the quality of leadership across key institutions, including the National Assembly of Nigeria, the executive arm of government, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She expressed concern over what she described as a lack of commitment to public service among political actors.

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"Zero fidelity to public purpose and yet citizens think anything good will ever come from the lowest and lowliest grade of political actors that sit at the National Assembly -- Senate and House -- and the government?" she wrote.

The former minister argued that meaningful governance reforms would remain out of reach unless Nigerians make a deliberate effort to demand higher standards of leadership.

"It will never change until citizens make a collective decision to change our political and public leadership quality," she stated.

Ezekwesili also raised concerns about the credibility of the country's electoral system, questioning the role of INEC and suggesting that some individuals entrusted with overseeing elections may not act in the public interest.

"If all were well with Nigeria, would it be 'professors' who are willing tools to subvert the public good that will be hired to run INEC?" she queried.

Referencing a previous engagement, she disclosed that she had directly challenged INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, over election credibility.

"In March, I told Amupitan to his face at the Town Hall meeting in Abuja that we don't believe anything he promises about conducting credible elections," she said.

She further urged Nigerians to reflect on their role in shaping the country's future, stressing the importance of civic responsibility.

"Take responsibility as a citizen and ask yourself this question and then answer it," she said.

Ezekwesili warned that continued inaction by citizens could embolden leaders she accused of undermining national progress.

"When Nigerians are finally ready, we will collectively stand against the daily rubbish that these predators who are eroding anything of value now serially commit against our country and people," she added.

Her remarks come amid ongoing public debate over governance, economic conditions, and electoral credibility in Nigeria, with increasing calls for reforms across political and electoral institutions.