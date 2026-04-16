Nigeria: 3rd Term Imposition Will Backfire in Zango/Jaba Federal Constituency, Group Warns

A political pressure group, the Zango-Kataf/Jaba Coalition for All Progressives Accountability, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against alleged moves to impose the lawmaker representing Zango/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Gwamna, for a third term, cautioning that such a decision could trigger an internal crisis and weaken the party's electoral chances.

The group, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Barr. Maikano Mendous, and Secretary, Danladi Ishaku, said there were credible indications that the incumbent was being positioned for an automatic ticket ahead of the party's primaries.

It warned that any attempt to sidestep due process and impose a candidate would be resisted by party members across the constituency.

"Imposition will backfire. The people of Zango/Jaba are politically conscious, highly organised at the grassroots, and will not accept decisions taken without consultation, consensus-building, and respect for existing political understanding," the statement read.

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The coalition described the political atmosphere in the constituency as sensitive, noting that stakeholders were closely monitoring developments within the party.

"We are already dealing with a fragile political environment. Any attempt to introduce imposition politics at this stage is capable of igniting avoidable tension within the party," it said.

The group also alleged that the lawmaker had previously indicated interest in contesting the Kaduna South Senatorial seat and had encouraged other aspirants to pursue the House of Representatives ticket before allegedly reversing his position.

"It is on record that the lawmaker had earlier shown interest in the senatorial race and encouraged others to step forward for the House of Representatives seat. A sudden reversal of that position raises concerns and creates confusion within the party," the coalition stated.

It added that such inconsistencies could erode trust and fuel rivalry among party stakeholders.

"It is politically destabilising when key actors shift positions without clarity. This breeds suspicion and weakens party cohesion at a critical time," the group said.

The coalition further linked growing tension within the APC to the recent defection of a former aide to the Deputy Senate President, Rijo Shekari, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a sign of rising dissatisfaction.

"The defection of key figures is not happening in isolation. It reflects growing dissatisfaction and unresolved internal issues within the party structure," the statement added.

Raising further concern, the group warned against any plan to grant the incumbent an automatic ticket.

"There are credible indications that the current lawmaker is being tipped for an automatic ticket. If allowed, this will trigger serious chaos within the party," it said.

The coalition stressed that such a move would undermine fairness and deepen resentment among other aspirants.

"Any perception of a predetermined candidacy will be widely rejected. It will provoke backlash and could cost the party dearly at the polls," the group warned.

It called on the APC leadership at both the state and national levels, as well as the Kaduna State Governor, to urgently intervene and ensure a transparent process.

"The party leadership and the governor must ensure a level playing field for all aspirants. The primaries must be free, fair, and competitive, without fear or favour," it said.

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According to the group, only a credible and transparent primary would guarantee unity and electoral success for the party in the constituency.

"Transparency is the only path to party unity and electoral success. Anything short of that risks deepening divisions and weakening the APC's chances in Zango/Jaba," it added.

The coalition cautioned that the constituency could not afford divisive politics at this stage, warning that any attempt to override the will of the people could result in political backlash.

"Zango/Jaba cannot be subjected to an avoidable political crisis. Any attempt to override the will of the people will be met with strong resistance and possible electoral consequences," it stated.

Reaffirming its position, the group said leadership must reflect the will of the people rather than the interests of a few individuals.