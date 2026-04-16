South Africa: Roelf Meyer Appointed U.S. Ambassador

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer as South Africa's Ambassador to the United States, describing him as a seasoned and capable envoy suited to strengthening bilateral relations.

The President confirmed the appointment on the sidelines of the National Local Economic Development (LED) Summit in Boksburg on Wednesday.

"Roelf Meyer is a South African, a very loyal and patriotic South African, who has distinguished himself in a number of areas where he has worked. And yes, he did lead the National Party negotiating team, together with myself.

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"He was a Cabinet Minister in the initial government of national unity and has done very well in those areas," President Ramaphosa said.

The President highlighted Meyer's recent international mediation work as a key asset to his diplomatic role.

"Recently, he's been involved in mediation processes in a number of countries, and that, in many ways, has sharpened his diplomatic skills, where he has been able to get involved either in conflict situations, trying to bring peace amongst differing warring parties at a very quiet level, continuing to assist even our government in these different diplomatic efforts," he said.

The President said Meyer has already begun engaging key stakeholders in the United States.

"When we needed to appoint an Ambassador to the United States, I found him to be more than qualified to be able to work in the United States, recalibrate our relationship with the United States and interface with a number of stakeholders.

"As it is now, he's been interfacing with a number of people in the United States, both in Capitol Hill and in the various departments of the United States.

"Already a lot of interactions have taken place. So he is, for me, more than well qualified to execute this task," the President said.

He added that Meyer is expected to formally present his credentials to the US government.

"He still has to present his credentials to the government of the United States or to the President of the United States and I am more than hopeful that just as we have received and accepted the credentials of Ambassador Bozell, he will also be accredited equally in that manner," President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa expressed confidence that Meyer will represent South Africa effectively.

"He has always flown the South African flag, and he will do so like all our ambassadors all over the world, and all we should do is to wish him well and the very best, and give him all the support that he needs," the President said.

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He emphasised the importance of the United States as a strategic partner.

"The United States is the largest economy in the world, and it still plays an important role in our own economic fortunes," said the President.