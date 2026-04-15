South Africa: Ramaphosa Taps Fishing Buddy Roelf Meyer As U.S. Ambassador

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Diplomatic reset, South Africa and the United States flags.
15 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

Meyer's negotiating nous and affable personality make him the perfect choice.

The Presidency has confirmed the choice of Roelf Meyer as South Africa's ambassador to the US. Meyer is a seasoned negotiator who formed a close relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa when each led their respective teams in talks to end apartheid.

The two struck up a rapport that has lasted and now Meyer (78) takes up the hot seat in Washington, the Presidency confirmed in a late-night statement after Reuters revealed it.

Meyer leads a global consultancy, the In Transformation Initiative, where he has taken his negotiating nous global, engaging in peace initiatives in countries around the world and in negotiating complex processes in South Africa.

His affable personality can take on belligerence and absorb or challenge it, possibly his strongest pull factor as Ramaphosa sought a leader who can hold South Africa's position when faced with a Trump presidency that has attacked the country many times since he took over, according to the Daily Maverick's Trump Tracker.

Read more Ramaphosa has an ambassador to the US, but mum's the word April 13, 2026 "He has the networks in both parties in [Washington DC] to engage with both on the key issues concerned. He is au...

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