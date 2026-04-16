Nigeria: Tears, Tributes As Nigeria Buries Brigadier General Braimah, Other Fallen Soldiers

Brigadier General Braimah's death and those of his compatriots happened against the backdrop of Nigeria's prolonged battle against insurgency in parts of the country.

Nigeria on Wednesday bade a solemn farewell to Late Brigadier General Omo Braimah, Captain Ismail, and other soldiers who lost their lives in active service, as they were laid to rest with full military honours at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The ceremony, marked by grief and deep reflection, drew grieving families, comrades-in-arms and top government officials, all united in paying final respects to men who died defending the nation.

The fallen officers were honoured with full military rites, a symbolic recognition of their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's peace and territorial integrity. Their deaths serve as a stark reminder of the daily risks borne by members of the Armed Forces, officials said at the event.

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Among the dignitaries present were Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum; the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.); the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu and other senior military officers.

In separate tributes, the leaders described the deceased as brave patriots who stood resolute in the face of danger and paid the ultimate price in service to their country. They said the soldiers' legacy of courage and duty would continue to inspire future generations.

Brigadier General Braimah's death and those of his compatriots happened against the backdrop of Nigeria's prolonged battle against insurgency in the North-East, where troops have, for over a decade, confronted extremist groups such as Boko Haram and its offshoots.

The conflict, which has ravaged communities across states in the North-Central, North-East and North-West geopolitical zones of Africa's most populous country, has claimed thousands of civilian and military lives, while displacing millions.

Over the years, numerous officers and soldiers have fallen in combat, ambushes, and counter-insurgency operations, underscoring the intensity and persistence of the war. From high-ranking officers to rank-and-file troops, the Armed Forces have continued to suffer significant losses even as they record tactical gains and reclaim territories from insurgents.

At Wednesday's solemn ceremony, prayers were offered for the repose of the fallen soldiers, while citations recounting their service records were read aloud to their families. The visible anguish of the bereaved underscored the profound human cost of Nigeria's security challenges.

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As the bugle sounded its final note and flags were lowered, officials said the nation was reminded that its fragile peace is sustained by the sacrifice of men and women such as Brigadier General Braimah, who put duty above self and, in the end, gave everything.