Africa: IFJ Rejects Government Proposal to Register Journalists and Social Media Users

press release

On 8 April, the GPU held an emergency meeting with stakeholders from the media industry and civil society organisations to discuss the new regulations. Those present agreed that introducing a controlled registration and accreditation system would grant the government and the regulatory authority unlawful and arbitrary powers to decide who can and cannot practise journalism.

The resolution adopted by the union following the emergency meeting states that the proposed government regulation will be challenged in local and regional courts if it comes into effect and is enforced.

GPU President Isatou Keita said: "The union cannot participate in the proposed consultations on the new regulation, as this would legitimise the proposed state-controlled system of accreditation and registration of journalists, online media and social media users". The GPU and other media stakeholders have called on all journalists, journalists' associations, media outlets and social media users not to register with PURA.

GPU Secretary General Modou S. Joof criticised the proposal, stating that it would reverse the hard-won gains in press freedom and freedom of expression that have been achieved since the country's democratic transition. "The regulations give PURA the power to register, suspend registration, or revoke the registration of journalists and influential social media users. This constitutes an unlawful exercise of administrative authority."

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The new regulation, which has been widely rejected by media industry stakeholders and civil society organisations, includes provisions that seek to moderate online content.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger added: "In a democratic country, no government has the right to decide who should or shouldn't practise journalism. Rather, governments must continuously endeavour to create a conducive environment for the media to flourish by ensuring that all media laws are in line with internationally recognised standards, thereby guaranteeing media freedom, freedom of expression, and the safety of journalists".

For more Information, please contact the IFJ - Africa Office

1st Floor, Maison de la Presse, 5 Rue X Corniche, Medina,

BP 64257, Dakar, Senegal

Tel: +221- 33 867 95 86/87; Fax: +221- 33 827 02