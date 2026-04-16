Nigeria: We Will Not Abandon You, Shettima Assures Families of Fallen Heroes

Vice President Kashim Shettima assured families of military and police officers killed during a recent attack in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State of federal government's continued support.

He reiterated President Bola Tinubu's resolve not to allow the efforts and gallantry of officers of the armed forces and other security agencies go in vain.

Shettima gave the assurances yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, when he led a delega-tion of the federal government on a condolence visit to Governor Nasir Idris, over the killing of some security officers as well as the passing of Speaker of Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Zuru, in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday, April 7.

The vice president stated, "We are here in Kebbi at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with you, and to register our profound condolences and empathy over the sad developments in your state in the past couple of days.

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"The demise of the speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, the late Hon. Muhammed Usman Zuru, the destruction of our communities in Shanga Local Government Area, and, of course, the loss of our 11 gallant officers.

"We are here to condole with you, the security establishment in Kebbi State and the government and people of Kebbi. Our hearts are with you."

Shettima disclosed that Tinubu had already instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to families of the fallen heroes and the displaced communities affected by the developments.

He stated, "The president also instructed me to come with the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to give succour and support to the displaced communities.

"We are going to support you. We appreciate you, we adore you, we respect you, and we will take whatever measures that are necessary for you to do your duties as you ought to do."

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, asking the Almighty Allah to grant them peace and eternal rest as well give the government and people of the state the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He told the governor, "Your Excellency, please, accept, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, our profound condolences over the loss of lives and properties. May Allah grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and reward them with his Aljannah Firdaus.

"May Allah also give the government and people of Kebbi State the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses. Please extend the condolences of Mr. President to the families of our fallen heroes. May their souls rest in perfect peace."

Shettima commended Idris for the infrastructure development and improved investment in education in the state over the past three years.

He said, "Kebbi is home. I would have loved to come on a much more joyous occasion to celebrate with his Excellency. He has done outstandingly well within the last three years.

"The infrastructure development is excellent- very good investment in education, and, of course, his sense of inclusivity, making all tendencies within Kebbi to have a sense of belonging.

"Your Excellency, the president appreciates you, the president loves you and most importantly the president respect you."

Shettima also commiserated with Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, on the demise of his sister recently.

On his part, Idris said security agencies in the state were doing their best and cooperating with state authorities in tackling the challenges in the area.

He said despite the challenges experienced recently, there were improvement in terms of response and tact by security agencies deployed to the state.

The governor expressed appreciation to the federal government for sending a high powered delegation, under the leadership of Shettima, to condole with the people of Kebbi State.

He told the vice president that the state government had already donated N60 million to the families of the 11 slain officers to support them.

He also announced that the communities recently displaced by bandits had been resettled by the state government, adding that adequate security measures are being put in place to prevent the reoccurrence of such ugly situation.

Expressing gratitude to the vice president for leading a federal government delegation to condole with the people of Kebbi State, Emir of Zuru, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Sanusi Mikailu Sami, prayed for peaceful coexistence in Kebbi State and the entire nation.

FG: NAF Strike on Jilli Intelligence-led

The federal government has defended the precision counter-terrorism strike by the Nigerian Air Force on Jilli in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, on April 11, which resulted in the death of scores of civilians.

In a statement, yesterday, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the NAF strike, conducted under Operation HADIN KAI, was not indiscriminate.

Rather, he said the strike was a deliberate, intelligence-led operation carried out in one of the most active insurgent corridors in the North-east.

Idris explained that the notorious axis had been designated as a high-risk zone with clear security advisories restricting civilian presence.

He stated that Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum had corroborated that Jilli and Gazabure markets had been officially closed five years ago due to insurgent control, describing the area as a known hub for terrorist operations.

The minister added that Zulum's assessment was absolutely in sync with intelligence that informed the strike.

Idris stated, "The government extends its deepest condolences to the families of those affected and sympathises with the injured. Every Nigerian life is sacred, and any loss of civilian life is deeply regretted.

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"The operation followed sustained intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The Jilli axis, locally known as 'Kasu Daulaye' (the terrorists' market), has long functioned as an insurgent-controlled enclave.

"Intelligence confirmed that Boko Haram and ISWAP operatives used the area to collect levies, procure supplies, and coordinate attacks."

The statement asserted that the assessment was reinforced on April 12, when troops apprehended a 15-year-old ISWAP courier, Tijjani, in Ngamdu.

Tijjani had admitted moving funds and logistics between Jilli and other locations, highlighting the depth of terrorist activity in the area and the exploitation of civilians, including the under-aged.

The statement said, "The Bindul-Jilli axis has consistently been identified as a major terrorist corridor. In January 2026, troops suffered casualties from an IED attack along the route, while coordinated attacks in Ngamdu and Benisheikh on 9 April were linked to the same network.

"The 11 April strike followed weeks of surveillance in response to escalating threats. After a rigorous targeting process, the Nigerian Air Force, working with the Nigerian Army, confirmed the presence of terrorist elements and executed the strike to disrupt supply lines and degrade insurgent capacity."