Nigeria Receives Civil Aviation Master Plan From ICAO At Global Symposium in Morocco

Abuja — Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has officially received Nigeria's Civil Aviation Master Plan (CAMP) from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) during the opening session of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) in Marrakech, Morocco.

Keyamo, who was also a special guest at a Ministerial Round Table where he spoke on the, 'Future of Aviation Workforce in Nigeria', highlighted the country's efforts to address the issue of skills gap within the aviation ecosystem.

The presentation of the landmark document, he said, marks a major milestone in Nigeria's aviation sector, signaling a bold and structured pathway for the industry's transformation over the next few decades.

The minister in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser On Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, had earlier approved the development of the Master Plan with the project undertaken by ICAO's Capacity Development and Implementation (CDI) unit.

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According to him, "Work on the initiative formally commenced in September 2024, beginning with a comprehensive training programme on civil aviation master planning, which brought together key stakeholders across Nigeria's aviation ecosystem.

"The CAMP, which spans a 20-year period (2025-2045), is strategically aligned with Nigeria's National Development Plan and other key policy frameworks, ensuring coherence with the Federal Government's broader economic and infrastructural objectives."

The Civil Aviation Master Plan, Keyamo further asserted is anchored on globally recognized pillars critical to building a modern, competitive, and resilient aviation sector such as infrastructure and technology development.

This includes the modernization of airport infrastructure to accommodate increasing passenger and cargo traffic, alongside the deployment of advanced technologies, including unmanned aerial systems (drones).

"It also addresses the need to sustain Nigeria's commitment to a zero-fatality aviation environment through strict adherence to international safety and security standards. Also in focus is the transformation of Nigerian airports into aerotropolis hubs to drive economic activities, create jobs, and enhance national connectivity."

The CAMP, he explained, is underpinned by sustainability and innovation, with a strong focus on human capital development, building a highly skilled and future-ready workforce across all segments of the aviation industry, creating investment opportunities for the private sector, particularly in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities and modern cargo terminals and aligning Nigeria's aviation growth with global green initiatives and environmentally responsible practices.

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The presentation of the CAMP at the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium, the aviation minister added underscores Nigeria's growing visibility and commitment to international best practices in aviation development.

"The ICAO, as the global body responsible for setting standards and regulations for aviation safety, security, efficiency, and environmental protection, continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Nigeria's aviation modernization efforts."