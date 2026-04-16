Nigeria: Jonathan's 'Inexperience' Led to His Struggles in Office - Atiku

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has attributed leadership failures in Nigeria to inexperience, citing former President Goodluck Jonathan as an example of how a lack of governance exposure can affect performance in office.

Speaking during an interview on Prime Time Special on ARISE News Channel on Wednesday evening, Atiku argued that several young leaders in Nigeria have struggled in office due to insufficient experience and preparation for governance.

Atiku referenced Nigeria's leadership transition following the tenure of late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, noting that while Yar'Adua began well in office, the succeeding (Jonathan) administration struggled under mounting national challenges.

"For instance, like this case of Umaru Yar'Adua, who started very well and was succeeded by Jonathan. I know Jonathan very well -- a decent young man -- but he was inexperienced, and that, I believe, also contributed to his failure to manage the affairs of the country, particularly when he was faced with challenges," he said.

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"We have had a number of young governors in a number of states who have failed woefully when it came to governance, and I believe those kind of people require to learn from experience," he said.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain stressed the importance of mentorship and gradual exposure to leadership, insisting that practical experience remains the most effective teacher in politics.

"Believe me, I don't think I could have learnt, if I were president, what I have learnt as Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo, because he came with tremendous experience -- from being a military head of state to becoming a civilian president. There was a lot that I learnt," Atiku stated.

He maintained that youthful leadership, without adequate grooming, often leads to poor governance outcomes.