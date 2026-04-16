Nigeria: Flood Alert - NCDC Warns of Cholera, Disease Outbreaks in 10 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory warning of a heightened risk of cholera and other disease outbreaks following forecasted flooding in parts of the country.

The agency said flood predictions by the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) indicated that several states may experience heavy rainfall and flooding between April 13 and 17, 2026.

States listed as high-risk included Adamawa State, Enugu State, Kaduna State, Kogi State, Niger State, Osun State, Oyo State, Plateau State, Taraba State, and Kwara State.

In the advisory, NCDC warned that flooding could trigger outbreaks of cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases, as well as increase cases of malaria, infections from contaminated water, injuries, and disruptions to healthcare services.

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The agency urged residents in affected areas to take preventive measures, including drinking only safe water, either boiled or chlorinated, maintaining proper hand hygiene, and avoiding contact with floodwaters.

It also advised proper food storage, improved sanitation practices, and the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets to reduce the risk of malaria.

"Individuals experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, or fever should seek immediate medical attention," the agency said.

The NCDC also called on community leaders to intensify public awareness campaigns, promote sanitation, ensure access to clean water, and encourage early reporting of suspected illness.

It noted that it was working with state governments to strengthen disease surveillance, preparedness, and emergency response efforts to mitigate the potential health impact of the predicted floods.

LEADERSHIP reports that the advisory comes amid growing concerns over the public health implications of seasonal flooding, which has historically led to disease outbreaks in vulnerable communities across Nigeria.