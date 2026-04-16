Nigeria: I Have More Support Base in the North Than Kwankwaso, Tambuwal - Atiku

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has said that he commands a stronger political support base in northern Nigeria than other prominent northern politicians, including Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News Channel on Wednesday evening, Atiku argued that while the North was becoming increasingly politically united, his influence across the region remained unmatched.

He questioned the comparative influence of other northern politicians, insisting none currently matches his reach.

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"Tell me which candidate in the North has more political base than I have? You are talking of Tambuwal and Kwankwaso and also the emerging political figures. None of them have gotten that political bloc vote as much as I have," he said.

"I think I would rather say the North appears more united now than fragmented. North Central has always asserted to be more independent because it used to be the middle," he said.

He maintained that the North remained his primary political stronghold, citing his performance in the last general election.

"The North still remains my major political base. I won more northern states in the last election. I won only two states in the South-West. I don't think I won any in the South-East and South-South," he stated.

Atiku insisted that political alignment in the northern region continued to favour large-scale bloc voting, which he said works in his advantage.

"The North appears to be more politically united now than ever. The majority of the North will always come together, and I am determined to bring them together because that is my political base," he added.

He also compared regional political strongholds across the country, noting that different figures dominate different zones.

"Just as the South-East is the political base of Peter Obi and the South-South is the political base of Rotimi Amaechi," he explained.

While acknowledging the strength of Kwankwaso's support base in Kano State, he said it remained geographically limited and politically divided.

"Kwankwaso is strong in Kano; that is why he is considered a leader in the coalition. The absence of votes from Kano might affect me, but in his own case, you can see how Kano is split between himself and the former governor," Atiku added.