Nigeria: NCDC Issues Public Alert On Possible Cholera Outbreak

Abuja — The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has alerted the public on likely outbreak of cholera in some states of the federation due to predicted flooding

The flood predictions was issued by the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency indicating that parts of Adamawa, Enugu, Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, and Kwara States may experience heavy rainfall and flooding between 13th and 17th April 2026.

In a public health advisory issued on Wednesday evening, NCDC Corporate Communications Division, it said, "the flooding may lead to outbreaks of cholera and diarrhoeal diseases, malaria, infections from contaminated water, injuries, and disruption to healthcare access".

The Centre advised residents should use safe drinking water (boiled/chlorinated), maintain hand hygiene, avoid floodwater, ensure proper sanitation, store food safely, use insecticide-treated nets, and seek immediate medical care if symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, or fever occur.

It also counselled the public on community-action, saying local leaders should promote sanitation, ensure access to clean water, encourage early reporting of illness, and support public awareness efforts.

As part of response mechanism, NCD C said it is working in collaboration with state authorities in strengthening surveillance, preparedness, and emergency response to mitigate risks.