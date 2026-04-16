State governments across Nigeria have intensified preventive measures following the Federal Government's release of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), which predicts widespread flooding in several parts of the country.

The outlook, presented in Abuja by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) on Wednesday, highlights Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Adamawa, Kebbi and 28 other states as areas at risk, with thousands of communities likely to be affected at varying levels.

Speaking at the public presentation, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, stressed that early warning systems remain critical in reducing the devastating impact of floods, noting that timely information can save lives, protect livelihoods and safeguard infrastructure.

According to the report, 14,118 communities in 266 local government areas across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory fall within high flood-risk zones. Another 15,597 communities in 405 LGAs are categorised under moderate risk, while 923 communities in 77 LGAs are expected to experience low flood incidents.

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The AFO also warned of likely flash and urban flooding in major cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Kano and Port Harcourt, attributing the risk to high rainfall intensity, poor drainage systems and inadequate urban planning.

Coastal and riverine flooding is also expected in Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos, Rivers and Ogun states due to rising sea levels and tidal surges.

Utsev emphasised that the flood outlook is not merely a scientific document but a call to action for all tiers of government and citizens.

He urged state governments to incorporate flood risk considerations into land-use planning, improve drainage infrastructure and ensure that vulnerable communities are adequately prepared.

He also noted ongoing collaboration between his ministry and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to integrate weather and hydrological data for more reliable forecasts that can guide farmers, disaster managers and urban planners.

While acknowledging improvements in forecasting, the minister warned that predictions alone would not suffice without concrete actions at the grassroots level.

Against this backdrop, state governments have begun rolling out a range of preventive and response strategies aimed at mitigating the anticipated impact of flooding.

In Sokoto State, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has initiated a comprehensive preparedness plan.

The Director of Relief and Rehabilitation, Alhaji Mustapha Umar, said the agency has commenced advocacy visits and stakeholder engagements to ensure coordinated response efforts.

He explained that the agency is conducting assessments across local government areas to identify vulnerable communities and is embarking on widespread sensitisation campaigns to educate residents on flood risks and safety measures.

Flood-prone areas, he said, are being mapped, while evacuation plans and temporary camps for displaced persons are being developed.

In Benue State, SEMA said it has adopted a proactive approach, moving away from its previous reactive stance.

The agency said it has launched radio jingles and public enlightenment campaigns to sensitise residents, while toll-free lines have been opened to facilitate emergency communication.

Officials said the focus is on early preparedness and rapid response, with the agency on standby to mitigate potential damage.

Kano State has also stepped up efforts, with the government flagging off an urban drainage master plan aimed at improving water flow and preventing flooding.

The state's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has intensified annual drainage clearance exercises to remove waste blocking waterways.

In addition, authorities are engaging communities in flood-prone areas, urging residents to cooperate with government efforts and adopt preventive measures.

Kebbi State said it has reactivated its disaster response teams and commenced awareness campaigns across vulnerable communities.

Officials said logistics have been put in place for possible evacuation, while relief materials, including food and household items, have been stockpiled in strategic locations.

The state is also working closely with local government authorities and community leaders to ensure effective dissemination of information and timely response.

In Kogi State, preparations are underway following directives from Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Plans have been concluded to establish Emergency Operations Centres to coordinate disaster response across the state.

Authorities are mapping vulnerable communities, particularly in flood-prone local government areas, and strengthening collaboration among key ministries, including health, agriculture, water resources and information.

Adamawa State has intensified sensitisation efforts, particularly in riverine communities.

The State Emergency Management Agency advised residents living along riverbanks to relocate to higher ground, while urban dwellers are urged to clear drainage systems and avoid dumping waste in waterways.

Officials also recommended that residents take precautionary measures such as safeguarding food supplies and property ahead of the rainy season.

In Kwara State, SEMA has begun awareness campaigns and stakeholder engagements, including the distribution of flyers and airing of radio jingles.

Plans are also underway to visit flood-prone communities to educate residents on preventive measures and emergency response.

The agency has submitted its preparedness proposal to the state government for approval, with full implementation expected to commence soon.

The Edo State Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, has embarked on large-scale clearing of drainage systems to ensure free flow of water.

The state has also renovated internally displaced persons camps and prepared makeshift shelters to accommodate potential victims, while continuing sensitisation campaigns in high-risk communities.

In Niger State, officials said attention is focused on flash flooding in major towns, including Minna, Bida, Mokwa and Suleja.

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The State Emergency Management Agency has launched extensive sensitisation campaigns through traditional rulers, local councils and community volunteers.

Authorities have also identified relocation sites as contingency plans and are using radio programmes and grassroots engagement to raise awareness.

At the federal level, the government reiterated its commitment to improving flood preparedness and response mechanisms.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented at the event by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, called for collective action among all stakeholders.

The Director-General of NiHSA, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, disclosed that the agency has upgraded its flood dashboard into a real-time decision-support system capable of visualising flood scenarios and their potential impacts.

He added that a dedicated mobile application has been introduced to enhance accessibility and dissemination of flood alerts, with trained personnel on standby to provide support.

Similarly, the Director-General of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, noted that technological advancements have improved the accuracy of weather predictions, enabling better planning and mitigation strategies.

Despite these advancements, experts warn that the success of flood mitigation efforts will depend largely on how well early warnings are translated into concrete actions at the community level.

They emphasised the need for sustained public awareness, proper waste management, strict enforcement of urban planning regulations and continuous investment in infrastructure.