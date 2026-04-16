Nigerian Airlines Threaten to Suspend Operations Over Aviation Fuel Price Hike

15 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariya Shuaibu Suleiman

"Airline revenues are insufficient to cover the cost of fuel alone," the AON stated in the letter.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has warned that its members may halt operations from 20 April over "astronomical and unsustainable" increase in the price of aviation fuel.

The AON, which is an association of airlines in Nigeria, said this in a letter dated 14 April and addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Clement Isong, Channels TV reports.

"Airline revenues are insufficient to cover the cost of fuel alone," the AON stated in the letter.

It argued that aviation fuel prices have increased by over 300 per cent since the war in Iran began, from about N900 per litre to about N3,300 per litre.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the US and Israel's war on Iran has led to a global rise in the price of crude oil and petroleum products.

Details later...

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