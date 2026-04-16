Nigeria: Abia Moves to Avert Flooding, Sets Up Response Team, Relief Plan

The Abia State Government has activated a multi-layered response strategy to mitigate the impact of anticipated flooding, following early warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Philemon Ogbonnaya, disclosed this in an interview in Umuahia, noting that the government acted promptly after receiving the 2026 Annual Flood Report.

According to him, an inter-ministerial and multi-agency committee has been constituted to drive the state's flood preparedness and response efforts.

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He outlined key measures already underway, including extensive public sensitisation campaigns in flood-prone local government areas to educate residents on precautionary steps before and during flooding.

"We are engaging communities directly, ensuring they understand the risks and what actions to take ahead of any flooding," Ogbonnaya said.

The Commissioner added that the state is collaborating with the National Emergency Management Agency to pre-position relief materials for swift deployment to affected communities.

He further disclosed that safe highland locations have been identified, with arrangements in place to accommodate displaced persons if necessary.

Special provisions are also being made for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, while youths are being trained as first responders to strengthen grassroots emergency response.

Ogbonnaya noted that traditional rulers are being actively engaged to support a coordinated, community-driven flood management plan.

He recalled that similar proactive measures taken last year included sensitisation campaigns across 12 flood-prone LGAs identified by NiMet, distribution of flood response toolkits, and capacity building for community stakeholders.

Agencies involved in the response framework include the Ministry of Environment and its technical departments, the Abia State Emergency Management Agency, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Department of Homeland Security, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and the Abia State Fire Service, among others.

He reassured residents of the government's commitment to minimising the impact of flooding through early preparedness, coordinated response, and sustained community engagement.