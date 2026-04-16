Nigeria: Stay Away From Land Disputes, Police Warn Officers

16 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)

The Ebonyi State Police Command has cautioned its officers and men against undue interference in civil matters, particularly land disputes.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki yesterday by the command's spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the commissioner of police, Hope Okafor, gave the warning when he briefed area commanders, divisional police officers (DPOs), heads of departments and other senior officers.

Ukandu said the CP also cautioned the officers against detaining suspects beyond the legally stipulated period.

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She emphasised the need to uphold the dignity and fundamental rights of all persons in custody.

"There is an urgent need for officers to adopt professional conduct that will inspire public trust and confidence. Profiling of citizens based on appearance is not acceptable. I kick against the indiscriminate stopping and searching of personal devices such as mobile phones and other gadgets," Okafor said.

The commissioner urged the officers to align with the vision of the inspector-general of police, aimed at repositioning the Nigeria Police Force and improving its public image.

"We must comply with the directive of the IGP. Do not solicit or collect money from members of the public on the roads. Stop operating illegal checkpoints. Avoid deliberate luring of citizens into traffic violations to extort them. Arresting innocent citizens and coercing them to withdraw money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

"We must avoid engaging in unauthorised VIP escort duties in violation of existing presidential directives. Exhibiting indiscipline in appearance, including improper dressing and poor personal grooming will not be tolerated," the CP advised. (NAN)

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