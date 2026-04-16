Nigeria: Unicef, Sokoto Target 1.5m Children for Polio Vaccination

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Sokoto Field Office and the Sokoto State government plan to reach 1.5 million children in the state for vaccination.

UNICEF made this known during a one-day Mass Mobilisation Dialogue with journalists and social media influencers it organised yesterday.

It said over 1.5 million eligible children would be vaccinated and had already recruited over 19,000 trained ad hoc staff to be deployed for the 11,200 settlements.

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UNICEF noted that the previous exercise conducted during the Ramadan period recorded over 77% coverage, and almost all reported non-compliance cases had been resolved with the help of traditional, religious leaders, and other influential personalities.

UNICEF Sokoto office emphasised that the routine vaccine targets other diseases aside from polio and charged the media to consistently promote the campaign against polio, emphasising that the vaccination is free and effective.

"Every child under 5 must be vaccinated. Repeated doses strengthen immunity. Vaccination teams are trained and trustworthy. Non-compliance puts children and communities at risk," the office stated.

The office urged the media to disseminate accurate and timely information, counter misinformation, myths, and rumours, and promote behaviour change and vaccine acceptance.

Also speaking, Alhaji Bashar Garba Illela, a personnel from the Sokoto State Primary Health Development Agency said parents and stakeholders in Sokoto State must take immediate action towards eliminating the remnants of the polio virus.

The dialogue aimed to mobilise working journalists and other health stakeholders' support for the upcoming polio immunisation exercise scheduled from April 16th to 19th, 2026.

The event focused on community mobilisation, creating awareness about the importance of polio vaccination, and reshaping people's minds on misconceptions about polio.