Nigeria: Tinubu Defeated You When You Had Governors - Bwala Replies Atiku

Special adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has dismissed claims by former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, that any coalition-backed candidate would defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Atiku had, during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, expressed confidence that a united opposition could unseat the current administration.

"With a coalition candidate, the President is dead on arrival. Everything is wrong with Tinubu. I've not seen a government that is as bad as that of Tinubu," he said.

The presidential aspirant on African Democratic Congress (ADC) further criticised the administration's performance, particularly on the economy.

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"Tinubu has been a very bad president, to be honest with you. I didn't expect that from him... the way he governs the country, whether economically or otherwise, it's a disappointment," Atiku added.

However, Bwala, a former spokesperson to Atiku, rejected the assertion in a post on X, arguing that the former vice-president lacks the political strength to defeat Tinubu.

"My former boss @atiku said 'with a coalition candidate, President Tinubu @officialABAT is dead on arrival.' Lol. But we know you are the coalition candidate. YET (no vex sir), he defeated you in 2023 when you had governors, states, and structures," Bwala said.

He further argued that the current coalition lacks the political base needed to challenge the ruling party.

"These governors, states and structures are with him. With a coalition of aggrieved 'STATELESS' leaders, I doubt if President Tinubu would bother to check the scoreboard on the day," he added.