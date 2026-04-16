Nigeria: Flooding - NCDC Warns of Possible Disease Outbreaks in Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, 7 Others

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory, warning of a heightened risk of cholera and other disease outbreaks following forecast flooding in parts of the country.

The agency said flood predictions by the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) indicate that several states may experience heavy rainfall and flooding between April 13 and 17, 2026.

States listed as high-risk include Adamawa, Enugu, Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba and Kwara.

In the advisory, NCDC warned that flooding could trigger outbreaks of cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases, as well as increase cases of malaria, infections from contaminated water, injuries and disruptions to healthcare services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The agency urged residents in affected areas to take preventive measures, including drinking only safe water, either boiled or chlorinated, maintaining proper hand hygiene and avoiding contact with floodwaters.

It also advised proper food storage, improved sanitation practices and the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets to reduce the risk of malaria.

"Individuals experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting or fever should seek immediate medical attention," the agency said.

The NCDC also called on community leaders to intensify public awareness campaigns, promote sanitation, ensure access to clean water and encourage early reporting of suspected illness.

It noted that it is working with state governments to strengthen disease surveillance, preparedness and emergency response efforts to mitigate the potential health impact of the predicted floods.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over the public health implications of seasonal flooding, which has historically led to disease outbreaks in vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

14,118 Communities in 33 States, FCT at High Flood Risk in 2026 -- FG

The federal government has warned that no fewer than 14,118 communities across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at high risk of flooding in 2026.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this on Wednesday during the presentation of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency in Abuja.

He also revealed that 15,597 communities in 405 Local Government Areas fall within the moderate flood risk category, while 923 communities in 77 LGAs are expected to experience low flood risk.

Utsev said the outlook serves as an early warning tool to help governments, stakeholders and communities prepare ahead of the flood season and mitigate potential losses.

He said flooding in 2026 is expected to vary in intensity throughout the year, with high-risk areas projected to experience severe impacts between April and November.

The minister explained that 9,021 communities in 188 LGAs would likely face high flood risk between April and June, rising to 14,158 communities in 263 LGAs between July and September, before dropping to 11,575 communities in 224 LGAs between October and November.

He noted that climate change, rapid urbanisation, poor drainage systems and land-use practices continue to worsen flooding across the country, adding that several major cities, including Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Kano, are expected to experience flash and urban flooding due to heavy rainfall and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

Utsev further warned that coastal states such as Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos, Rivers and Ondo are at risk of riverine and coastal flooding driven by rising sea levels and tidal surges.

He stressed that the increasing frequency of floods underscores the need for improved water resource management and stronger early warning systems.

"The Annual Flood Outlook is not just a scientific report but a call to action. Early information saves lives, protects livelihoods and reduces economic losses," he said.

The minister disclosed that the federal government is strengthening hydrological monitoring systems by deploying automated river gauge stations and advanced modelling technologies to improve flood prediction accuracy.

He added that collaboration with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency is being enhanced to ensure the timely dissemination of flood warnings and improved emergency response.

Utsev also called on state governments and local authorities to integrate flood risk considerations into urban planning and infrastructure development.

He urged communities, farmers and disaster managers to study the flood outlook and take proactive measures to reduce vulnerabilities.

In his address, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said flooding has remained one of the most persistent threats to Nigeria's development, food security and the safety of lives, noting that the country has suffered severe flooding since 2012, including last year's destructive incident in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Tinubu said one of the priorities of his administration's 8-Point Agenda is enhancing food security and that effective water management--particularly flood control--remains central to that goal. He said his administration had executed numerous flood-control projects nationwide, giving special attention to long-standing flood hotspots such as Adamawa State, Taraba State, Benue State, Kogi State, Delta State, Rivers State and others.

He said progress in the agricultural sector was already visible, adding that improved yields were proof that flood mitigation efforts were beginning to pay off.

The President described the 2024 Maiduguri flood as a turning point, prompting the government to abandon a purely reactive approach to disasters and embrace anticipatory action. According to him, the Office of the Vice President has been coordinating the new disaster-preparedness model with support from the Office of the National Security Adviser, development partners and various ministries, departments and agencies.

Tinubu noted that the Annual Flood Outlook remains a critical tool for early preparation, enabling federal and state authorities to plan for evacuation, response and mitigation in advance of predicted rainfall patterns and climate variability.

As part of broader economic reforms, the President also challenged the Ministries of Water Resources and Sanitation and Marine and Blue Economy to develop a blueprint for harnessing Nigeria's vast water resources for economic diversification. He said Nigeria must begin transitioning "from an oil-dependent economy to one driven by effective utilisation of our abundant water resources and waterways."

Tinubu called for nationwide cooperation to build a flood-safe Nigeria, protect natural resources, strengthen agriculture and safeguard millions of vulnerable and riverine populations from the worsening impacts of climate change.

The government reiterated that preparedness and collective action remain the most effective strategies for reducing flood risks and protecting lives and livelihoods across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Nigeria's annual flood warnings have often gone unheeded, with devastating consequences.

Despite repeated early warnings from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and other relevant authorities, poor compliance, weak urban planning, blocked drainage systems and continued settlement in flood-prone areas have consistently amplified the scale of destruction.

The pattern underscores a persistent gap between flood risk advisories and actual preparedness, a trend that has turned seasonal rainfall into a recurring national disaster.

LEADERSHIP reports that in 2025, heavy rains triggered a series of severe floods across multiple regions. The deadliest occurred in Mokwa, where a massive flood in May submerged large parts of the town and surrounding communities, killing 500 residents. Entire neighbourhoods were swept away, while bridges, major roads and farmlands were destroyed.

More than 15 million Nigerians were classified as high risk, as floodwaters swept through nearly 30 states. More than 3,000 houses were reportedly submerged, vehicles were washed away and major infrastructure, including bridges and roads, collapsed.

In key agricultural belts such as Niger and Kwara states, thousands of hectares of rice farms were wiped out, compounding food security concerns.

Although the federal alert provides advance mapping of danger zones, implementation at the state and community levels remains inconsistent. In 2025, despite multiple warnings, many states failed to evacuate flood-prone communities or clear critical water channels. The consequence was a catastrophic loss of lives and livelihoods.

If you want, I can also tighten this further for punch, flow, or headline strength without reducing length.