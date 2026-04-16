Nigeria to Host Landmark Global AMR Summit Amid Rising Drug Resistance Concerns

...Over 100 countries expected as stakeholders push to curb misuse of medicines

Nigeria is set to host the world's top ministerial meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) for the first time in Africa, amid growing global concern over the rising misuse and overuse of life-saving medicines.

The 5th High Level Ministerial Meeting on AMR, themed "One Health -- Advancing Global AMR Commitments through Local Action," will hold from June 28 to 30, 2026, in Abuja, bringing together high-level delegations from over 100 countries, including Presidents from Africa.

The meeting, to be hosted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to galvanise global efforts to combat drug resistance, now ranked among the top 10 public health threats worldwide.

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Speaking at a global media briefing ahead of the summit, Nigeria's Ministerial Global Envoy on AMR, Dr. Ayoade Alakija, said the conference would focus on translating global commitments into concrete local actions.

"This upcoming meeting in Nigeria will focus on solutions. It is about accelerating implementation of national action plans, ensuring sustainable financing, and strengthening accountability across all sectors," she said.

Alakija warned that without adequate funding and coordination, efforts to tackle AMR may fall short.

"If we do not have money to fully fund our multisectoral action plans, then how are we going to get the work done? We must involve finance, agriculture, environment -- not just health," she added.

Also speaking, Director of the Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR, Dr. Jean Pierre Nyemazi, described antimicrobial resistance as a growing global emergency with devastating consequences, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

"AMR is a big threat and continues to kill many people, especially in the Global South. It affects human health, animals, food systems, economies and the environment," he said.

Nyemazi noted that the upcoming meeting would build on commitments made at previous global summits, including the 2024 United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on AMR.

"This is a key moment to translate political commitments into country-level delivery. We are moving from talk to action," he said.

He added that a major target is to reduce AMR-related deaths by 10 percent by 2030, from the estimated 4.9 million deaths recorded globally in 2019.

"Simple, cost-effective measures like handwashing, improved sanitation, and equitable access to essential medicines can significantly reduce the burden," Nyemazi stated.

AMR, also known as drug resistance, occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites evolve to resist medicines, making infections harder, and sometimes impossible, to treat.

Experts say the crisis is largely driven by misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs in human health, animal farming, agriculture and even environmental practices.

Speaking, Chairperson of the Global AMR Media Alliance, Shobha Shukla, said the problem is worsening across sectors.

"Misuse and overuse of medicines is rampant in human health, livestock, agriculture and the environment. As a result, medicines are losing effectiveness and infections are becoming harder to treat," she said.

She stressed the need for equitable access to treatment and stronger public health systems.

"All of us are at risk of AMR, but those in low-resource settings are at much higher risk. We must ensure timely diagnosis, right treatment and no one is left behind," she added.

A key highlight of the Abuja meeting will be the adoption of a "One Health" approach, integrating efforts across human health, animal health, agriculture and environmental sectors.

Alakija explained that the meeting would be different from previous ones by involving ministers beyond health.

"This is not just about protecting medicines. It is about protecting our animals, our food systems, and our environment. We must act across all sectors to stop AMR," she said.

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She also pointed to the economic case for urgent investment.

"If we invest one dollar in tackling AMR, the return is eleven dollars. This is not just a health issue. it is a development and economic priority," Alakija noted.

Stakeholders further emphasised the critical role of the media in driving awareness and accountability

"Evidence-based reporting is essential to keep AMR visible as a development and equity issue, and to sustain pressure for measurable progress," Nyemazi said.

The summit is expected to mark a major shift in global response to AMR, with increased participation from countries in the Global South and stronger emphasis on implementation at national and community levels.

"The meeting itself is just a moment in time. The real goal is to sustain global action and ensure that commitments translate into real impact in Nigeria, across Africa, and worldwide."