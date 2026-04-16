Nigeria: Bird Strikes Hit United Nigeria Airlines Again, Two Aircraft Grounded in 24 Hours

Back-to-back incidents within two days have intensified concerns over recurring bird strike risks and airport wildlife control.

United Nigeria Airlines on Wednesday reported another bird strike involving one of its aircraft, forcing the airline to ground two planes within 24 hours and disrupting its flight operations.

In a statement, the airline said the latest incident occurred during the landing of its Airbus A320-200 aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

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"The incident occurred on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Port Harcourt International Airport, operating Flight UN0515... and affected the nose section of the aircraft," the airline said.

The aircraft was immediately withdrawn from operations.

According to the airline, "in line with our strict and uncompromising safety standards, [the aircraft has] been immediately withdrawn from operations to undergo thorough technical inspections and any required maintenance before returning to service."

The airline described the development as "deeply concerning and unacceptable due to its implications for aviation safety and operational stability."

The latest incident came barely 24 hours after a similar occurrence.

On Tuesday, 14 April, the airline recorded a bird strike involving one of its CRJ-900 aircraft during the landing of Flight UN0579 from Kano to Abuja.

"In line with our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the aircraft has been immediately withdrawn from operations to undergo comprehensive technical inspections," the airline said in its earlier advisory.

The airline noted that Tuesday's incident was the fifth bird strike involving its aircraft since January 2026. By Wednesday, the number had risen to six.

The back-to-back incidents have now left two aircraft out of service within 24 hours, affecting scheduled operations across its network.

"As a result, some flights across our network may experience disruptions or may not operate as scheduled," the airline said, adding that efforts are ongoing to minimise the impact on passengers.

While no injuries were reported, the recurrence of such incidents within a short period has raised concerns about bird strike risks and wildlife management around Nigerian airports.

Bird strikes--collisions between birds and aircraft occur mostly during takeoff and landing and can damage critical components such as the nose, windscreen, and engines.

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The airline apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding, as safety remains our top priority."

It added that its team is working diligently to minimise disruptions and provide support to all affected travellers.

The incidents are likely to renew attention on aviation authorities and airport operators over the effectiveness of existing wildlife hazard control measures, especially as such occurrences appear to be happening with increasing frequency.