Somalia: Somaliland Rejects Somalian Government Claims Over Sovereign Diplomacy

Hargeisa — The government of Somaliland has firmly rejected what it described as "misleading claims" by the Somalian Government regarding its sovereign diplomatic relations, including engagement with Israel, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a press release, Somaliland said assertions made by the Somalia Government were "unfounded in law, inaccurate in history, and lack factual basis," stressing that its diplomatic engagements are conducted independently as a sovereign state.

The statement reiterated that Somaliland attained independence on June 26, 1960, and was recognized by the international community at the time, arguing that its sovereignty "neither originated from, nor is contingent upon, any authority in Mogadishu."

"Accordingly, the Somalian Government has no legal standing to interfere in, comment on, or constrain Somaliland's bilateral relations with any state," the ministry said, adding that such engagements represent the exercise of sovereign prerogatives.

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The government also rejected the Somalian Government's invocation of "territorial integrity" in this context, describing it as "misplaced and misleading." It noted that Somaliland's independence predates the 1960 union with Somalia, which it said lacked a binding legal foundation capable of extinguishing Somaliland's statehood.

Somaliland reasserted its sovereignty in 1991 and has since maintained its own political institutions, governance structures and borders, the statement said.

Officials further emphasized Somaliland's record of democratic governance, citing regular elections, internal stability and its role as a "responsible partner" in a strategically important region near the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb maritime corridor.

The ministry highlighted Somaliland's contributions to counter-terrorism, anti-piracy efforts and the safeguarding of key maritime routes, underscoring its growing geopolitical relevance.

In contrast, the statement criticized the Somalian Government's reliance on foreign security support, raising concerns about its long-term stability, while positioning Somaliland as a self-reliant and stable partner.

It added that Somaliland's relations with Israel, as with other international partnerships, are conducted in accordance with international norms and are not subject to external approval.

"The Republic of Somaliland remains committed to peaceful coexistence, regional stability and constructive international engagement," the statement said. "However, Somaliland's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and its foreign relations are determined solely by its sovereign will."

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(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)