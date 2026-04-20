Somalia: Somaliland Welcomes Taiwan Leader's First Africa Visit

Hargeisa — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland on Sunday welcomed the upcoming official visit of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te to the Kingdom of Eswatini, describing it as a significant diplomatic step and his first visit to Africa since taking office.

In a statement, Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The Government of the Republic of Somaliland extends its sincere congratulations to H.E. Lai Ching-te on his official visit to Eswatini from 22-26 April 2026, marking his first visit to Africa since assuming office."

President Lai is expected to lead a high-level delegation to Eswatini, Taiwan's only remaining diplomatic ally in Africa, where he will attend official events and hold talks aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The visit comes as Taiwan seeks to reinforce its global diplomatic presence and strengthen ties with its partners amid growing geopolitical competition, particularly with China, which opposes Taipei's formal international outreach.

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The development reflects continued efforts by Taiwan to expand its engagement with Africa through its remaining diplomatic partner, while also highlighting the growing importance of strategic cooperation across the continent.

Somaliland and Taiwan have developed close working ties in recent years through representative offices and collaboration across sectors including healthcare, education, technology, and development.

The trip is expected to further strengthen Taiwan's ties with Eswatini while reinforcing its presence and partnerships across the continent.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)