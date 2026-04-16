Liberia: Ifaj Launches Young Leader Correspondent Initiative to Amplify Global Agricultural Voices

There is a growing global movement among agricultural journalists to tell more authentic, field-based stories that reflect the realities of farming and rural life, and Liberia is now part of that movement.

The International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) has launched a new global storytelling initiative, the Young Leader Correspondent program, designed to amplify the voices of emerging agricultural journalists by giving them a platform to share grounded, real-life perspectives from their respective countries.

Announced on April 7, 2026, the initiative aims to capture what agriculture looks and feels like across different environments worldwide, bringing forward stories that reflect rural livelihoods, farming systems, and food production realities in diverse contexts.

Telling Agriculture Stories from the Field

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Unlike traditional reporting formats, the Young Leader Correspondent initiative places strong emphasis on storytelling over breaking news or advocacy journalism. It prioritizes context-rich narratives that reflect the lived realities of agricultural communities.

The program focuses on how agriculture is experienced on the ground, from smallholder farms to emerging agribusiness systems, highlighting transformation, resilience, and innovation.

"This moment has been truly exciting for all of us involved," said Rachel Martin, noting the energy and momentum behind the rollout of the initiative. She emphasized that the program is about bringing together voices from different parts of the world to build a shared storytelling space rooted in authenticity and lived experience.

Editorial direction for the initiative is guided by Melissa Dahlqvist, ensuring that each contribution reflects strong journalistic standards while remaining grounded in the realities of agricultural communities.

A Global Platform for Diverse Agricultural Realities

Agriculture varies widely across regions, shaped by climate conditions, policy environments, cultural practices, and levels of technological advancement.

Through this initiative, IFAJ is creating a space where these differences are not only acknowledged but also documented and celebrated.

From highly mechanized farming systems in Europe to smallholder and subsistence agriculture in Africa, the Young Leader Correspondent platform will showcase how journalists are capturing stories of change, adaptation, and resilience in global food systems.

The initiative is part of IFAJ's broader mission to strengthen agricultural journalism through professional development, leadership training, and cross-border collaboration among journalists.

Liberia's Voice: From Gbarnga, Bong County to the World

IFAJ & LAEJN Young Leader Correspondent Nukanah Kollie in action with a Liberian female farmer during an agricultural reporting visit in Yellequelleh District, Bong County, Liberia

For Liberia, this initiative presents a timely and significant opportunity.

Agriculture remains the backbone of the country's economy, employing an estimated 60-70 percent of the population. Yet challenges such as low productivity, limited investment, and food insecurity continue to affect rural communities.

Among those contributing to this global platform is Nukanah Kollie, a journalist based in Gbarnga, Bong County, representing the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN).

For him, this opportunity goes beyond professional recognition; it is a chance to bring Liberia's agricultural realities into global conversations.

From cassava fields in Bong County to vegetable farms and emerging youth-led agribusiness ventures across Liberia, these are stories that reflect resilience, innovation, and the everyday realities of rural livelihoods.

Working with the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN), he has consistently reported on agriculture, climate change, and rural development, amplifying voices that are often underrepresented in mainstream media.

What It Means for Liberia and LAEJN

LAEJN members were pictured in March 2025 alongside IFAJ President Steve Werblow during his visit to Liberia, following a full-day agricultural training engagement with national stakeholders

The initiative creates a pathway for Liberian journalists to share grounded, firsthand stories of farmers and rural communities, highlight innovation in climate-smart and sustainable agriculture, connect local agricultural realities to global discussions, and influence how African agricultural stories are understood internationally.

For LAEJN, this marks an important milestone in its mission to strengthen specialized agricultural journalism in Liberia while linking national reporting to global platforms.

Strengthening the Next Generation of Agricultural Journalists

The Young Leader Correspondent initiative builds on the success of the IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders program, which identifies and trains promising agricultural journalists worldwide.

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Liberia has already been represented among previous cohorts, reflecting growing recognition of the country's role in agricultural storytelling.

By expanding opportunities for field reporting, mentorship, and international collaboration, IFAJ continues to invest in the next generation of journalists who will shape how agriculture is documented and understood globally.

As the first dispatches from the initiative begin to emerge, the platform promises to deliver compelling, ground-level narratives that bring agriculture closer to global audiences.

For LAEJN and its members, this is more than a program; it is an invitation to amplify Liberia's voice in the global agricultural conversation.

From Bong County to the global stage, Liberia now has a stronger platform to tell its agricultural story.

Captured in October 2025, dedicated Liberian farmers harvest rice, Liberia's staple food, in Bong County.

As part of this initiative's first wave of global storytelling, IFAJ Young Leader Correspondent Nukanah Kollie will be featured in May 2026, presenting a dedicated story that brings Liberia's agricultural experiences and rural voices to an international audience.