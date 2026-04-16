Liberia: Koijee to Fallah - Carry This Word to Your 'Colonial Master' Boakai

Jefferson T. Koijee has a message for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and he wants Thomas Fallah to hand-deliver it.

In a written statement issued Wednesday, the secretary general of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change told the Deputy Speaker, whom he described as an expelled lawmaker now dancing for "the very forces that once oppressed the struggle", to inform President Boakai that gathering every powerful ally on earth would not be enough to hold back the Liberian electorate in 2029.

"Tell Mr. Boakai that if he likes, he can contact the most satanic creatures on earth and beyond," Koijee wrote. "It will not change what history and reality have already written."

The statement was a direct answer to remarks Fallah made Monday on Okay FM's Morning Rush program, where the Lofa County District 1 representative urged former President George Weah to abandon any thought of seeking the presidency again, called on him to rest and spend time with his family, and declared his own full alignment with the ruling Unity Party.

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Koijee was having none of it.

He accused Fallah of waging a deliberate campaign to demoralize the CDC's grassroots base by painting the party as finished, divided, hijacked. He called the deputy speaker a "temporary opportunist" speaking from a comfortable new perch, and insisted the movement Fallah had left behind was very much alive.

"The CDC remains the living heartbeat of the Blue Revolution," Koijee wrote, "and its political leader, George Weah, still stands in the consciousness of millions as a symbol of hope, resilience, and destiny."

To press the point about the limits of incumbent power, Koijee reached into recent European political history. He cited the fall of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who governed for 16 years under the Fidesz party, backed by powerful international networks, before voters swept him from office and replaced him with Péter Magyar of the Tisza Party. The parallel to Boakai was left deliberately unmistakable.

"When a nation decides," Koijee wrote, "no elite alliance, propaganda machine, or foreign sympathizer can stand against the sovereign will of the people."

He set Oct. 10, 2029, as the hour of reckoning, vowing the result would not be negotiated, delayed or manipulated, and that Boakai would leave the presidency with no option but to comply with the popular will -- followed, Koijee added, by full accountability for what he called "reckless stewardship, waste, and abuse of trust."

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Koijee referred to Boakai as Fallah's "slave and colonial master" and accused the deputy speaker of trying to reduce the sacrifices of ordinary party members to "fuel for elites." He also pushed back hard on Fallah's suggestion that Weah should not contest again, framing it as the overreach of a man who had switched sides and now presumed to dictate the future of a movement he had abandoned.

"You speak as if you control destiny," Koijee wrote.

The two men's falling-out is rooted in the House speakership crisis of 2025, which ended with Fallah's expulsion from the CDC alongside several other lawmakers. Fallah had spent years as one of Weah's most visible political lieutenants and was a key figure in building the coalition that carried the former FIFA World Player of the Year to the presidency in 2017.

Since the expulsion, Fallah has repositioned himself as one of the CDC's most consistent public critics and a vocal backer of President Boakai. On Monday he went further than he had before, not only urging Weah to stand down but laying out a succession vision in which Boakai wins a second term and then yields to a new generation, one Fallah made clear he intends to lead.

"Once we secure a second term for President Boakai and he succeeds, then the next generation will be our generation," Fallah said on air. "We will begin to think about providing national leadership, becoming president and vice president."