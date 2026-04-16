Cameroon: Pope Leo Brings Message of Unity to Cameroon's Divided Anglophone Regions

Pope Leo XIV is travelling to the western Cameroon city of Bamenda to preach a message of peace in the epicenter of a separatist conflict that humanitarian groups have called one of the world's most neglected crises.

Pope Leo is set to shine a spotlight on grassroots peacebuilding in Cameroon's troubled Anglophone regions, as he presides on Thursday over an interfaith meeting in Bamenda bringing together religious and traditional leaders from across the divide.

The gathering - which will include a Mankon traditional chief, a Presbyterian moderator, an imam and a Catholic nun - aims to highlight a growing interfaith movement that has been working quietly to ease tensions, support traumatised communities and foster dialogue in a conflict that has dragged on for years.

Later in the day, the pontiff will celebrate Mass for the people of Bamenda, a city near Cameroon's western border with Nigeria that has been deeply affected by the violence.

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Leo arrived in Cameroon on Wednesday as part of a four-nation African tour - the first such trip by the first American pope - and wasted little time in addressing the country's political climate. In a pointed arrival speech, he called for the "chains of corruption" in the mineral-rich nation to be broken and spoke firmly about the responsibilities that come with political power.

His remarks were directed in part at President Paul Biya, who at 93 is the world's oldest serving head of state. Biya has been in power since 1982 and last year claimed victory in a disputed election that secured him an eighth term.

Pope heads to Cameroon with message of peace for the country's divided regions

Roots of a long-running conflict

The crisis in Cameroon's two English-speaking regions is deeply rooted in the country's colonial past. After the First World War, the territory was split between France and Britain, leaving a legacy of linguistic and administrative division that still shapes politics today.

In 1961, the Anglophone regions voted in a UN-backed referendum to join French-speaking Cameroon. However, many English-speaking Cameroonians have long argued that they have been politically sidelined and economically neglected ever since.

Tensions escalated dramatically in 2017, when separatist groups launched an armed rebellion aimed at creating an independent state. Since then, the conflict has claimed more than 6,000 lives and forced over 600,000 people from their homes, according to the International Crisis Group.

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Despite periodic lulls in violence, the humanitarian toll remains severe, with communities grappling with displacement, disrupted education and widespread psychological trauma.

Pope Leo sets off on African tour focused on peace and unity

Hopes for dialogue

In a small but symbolically significant gesture, separatist fighters announced a three-day pause in hostilities on the eve of the pope's arrival. Lucas Asu, a spokesperson for the Unity Alliance, said the move reflected "a deliberate commitment to responsibility, restraint and respect for human dignity, even in the context of ongoing conflict".

He also emphasised that the papal visit should remain "spiritual" in nature and not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political authority - a sign of the delicate balance surrounding Leo's presence in the region.

While the frequency of deadly attacks has declined in recent years, a lasting resolution remains elusive. Previous peace talks involving international mediators have stalled, with both sides accusing each other of acting in bad faith.

(With newswires)