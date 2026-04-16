Liberia: Tweah's U.S.$6.2m Trial Deepens

Retired Major General Daniel Ziankahn, former Minister of National Defense and Co-Chair of Liberia's National Joint Security, has told Criminal Court "C" that he had no knowledge of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) being formally admitted into the national security architecture during his tenure, raising fresh questions in the ongoing US$6.2 million corruption trial involving former government officials.

Ziankahn made the disclosure on Tuesday while testifying as a prosecution witness in the case involving former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and several co-defendants, including former Acting Justice Minister Cllr. Nyanti Tuan. "In my position at the time as Minister of National Defense, and with respect to the date stated, I had and I have no knowledge as it relates to the admittance of the FIA into the Joint Security," he told the court.

At the center of the testimony is whether the Financial Intelligence Agency was ever formally integrated into Liberia's Joint Security framework. The indictment alleges that the FIA was brought into the structure following a 2023 communication from National Security Advisor Jefferson Kanmoh. Prosecutors, however, clarified that the letter in question only assigned communication code "800" to the FIA and did not grant it formal membership in the Joint Security system.

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Ziankahn's testimony directly challenged the prosecution's position, particularly claims that the FIA was admitted into the Joint Security on July 5, 2025. Subpoenaed specifically on that point, he stated plainly, "I had no knowledge as it relates to the admittance of the FIA into the Joint Security."

He was also questioned about whether he had knowledge of financial disbursements made through FIA accounts between September 5 and October 17, 2023, allegedly linked to joint security operations. He responded, "In my capacity at the time as Co-Chair of the Joint Security, I have no idea as it relates to the disbursement of funds through the FIA's account."

His statement appeared to align with the defense's argument that national security operations are often conducted on a "need-to-know" basis, limiting access to sensitive financial information even among senior officials.

Under further questioning, Ziankahn provided a detailed explanation of Liberia's national security structure and emergency funding procedures. He said the National Security Council, chaired by the President, sits at the top of the system, while the National Joint Security functions as the operational level body headed by the Minister of Justice and co-chaired by the Minister of Defense. He noted that when the Minister of Justice is absent, the Minister of Defense chairs meetings as Co-Chair.

On the process of admitting new members into the Joint Security framework, he explained that it follows established procedures under the 2011 law. He said a request is made during meetings chaired by the Minister of Justice, minutes are adopted and forwarded to the President for approval, and once approved, the process is returned to the National Joint Security. The individual is then invited to a meeting where the Minister of Justice instructs the National Security Advisor, who serves as secretary, to administer an oath. He clarified that such oaths relate to confidentiality obligations and not formal institutional membership.

Ziankahn further explained that emergency funding follows a structured process through the Ministry of Justice. He said each security agency submits its budget during National Joint Security meetings, after which the Minister of Justice consolidates and forwards it to the Ministry of Finance for disbursement to operational agencies.

The indictment in the case references the leadership structure of the Joint Security and identifies the Acting Minister of Justice as chair of the body during the period under investigation, specifically naming Cllr. Nyanti Tuan in his role as Acting Minister of Justice and Acting Chairman of the National Joint Security. Ziankahn, however, maintained that even in the presence of an Acting Minister of Justice, the Minister of Defense serves as Co-Chair and presides over meetings when necessary, stating, "Yes, it is the Minister of Defense who is the Co-Chair that chairs that meeting."

Retired Major General Prince C. Johnson III, former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia and current Director of the National Security Agency, also testified for the prosecution. He said he had no knowledge of the FIA participating in Joint Security meetings during his tenure, stating, "I have no idea of the Financial Intelligence Agency sitting with me in a meeting."

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Johnson also outlined the operational chain of command during national emergencies, explaining that the Armed Forces of Liberia only act upon directives from the Commander-in-Chief. He said all financial and logistical support is processed through the Ministry of Justice before reaching operational security institutions, noting, "When he gives the order, then we are supported, and said support comes through the Ministry of Justice."

As the US$6.2 million corruption trial continues, the court is now weighing conflicting testimonies and procedural interpretations surrounding the structure of Liberia's Joint Security system and the handling of emergency funds. The case continues to draw public attention as it examines how national security finances were managed and whether established legal procedures were followed.