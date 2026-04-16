Nigeria: Dangote Group Debunks Claim Tinubu Govt Earns From Every Bag of Cement

The Dangote Group has dismissed as false a viral claim alleging that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earns revenue from every bag of cement sold in the country.

The claim, circulated in a Facebook post and attributed to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, stated: "Tinubu's government takes 52k from every N1 on cement. That is, N6,240 from every bag of cement. And they are still borrowing, what are they doing with the money?"

Reacting on Wednesday, the company shared a screenshot of the post on X and labelled it "Fake," without further comment.

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The rebuttal comes amid growing misinformation on social media and proliferating abuse of AI generated videos and images for political narratives.

Meanwhile, Dangote has been named in the 2026 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people, released by TIME Magazine on Wednesday.

The annual list features global figures across politics, business, technology and culture, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Pope Leo XIV.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dangote is the only Nigerian on the 2026 list and appears in the "Titans" category.

This marks his second appearance on the TIME100 list, having first been recognised in 2014 for his contributions to business and philanthropy.

TIME highlighted Dangote's role in advancing industrialisation in Africa through investments in cement, agriculture, food processing, infrastructure and energy, as well as his focus on building globally competitive industries using local resources.