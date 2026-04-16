Nigeria: Otuaro's Pap - Group Hails 2-Year Performance, Blasts Critics

WARRI-Advocacy for Niger Delta Development, ANDD, led by Activist Moses Mala says experiences of Gbaramatu Kingdom and performance of Dr Dennis Otuaro reinforce his qualification and capacity to lead Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, advising: "Ijaws should refrain from baseless criticisms."

Congratulating Otuaro for posting stellar performance in his two years as PAP Administrator, Mala described as baseless comments from a factional IYC President, Dr Alaye Theophilus, which questioned Otuaro's qualification and performance.

Mala said: "Otuaro's reforms ensured discipline at PAP. His payroll clean-up angered critics like Jude Gbabojor, but freed up funds for increased foreign scholarships, which have boosted Nigeria's diplomatic profile. Significantly, Otuaro's regular stipends payment and strong exit pathways for trained entrepreneurs guarantee envisaged integration to society.

As attestations show Otuaro is in PAP not to oppress but to positively impact lives."

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Cautioning against irresponsible criticism, Mala informed: "Otuaro was President, National Union of Ijaw Students (NUIS); President, Federated Niger Delta Ijaw Communities (FNDIC), an organisation famous for astounding agitations and engagements with the Federal Government, which contributed to the amnesty grant. "Otuaro now holds a doctorate degree from the prestigious University of Benin. This impressive profile should not be described in derogatory terms.

"Despite fact that President Umar Yar'Adua's grant of Amnesty derived largely from military bombardment of militants and communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom in 2009, the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom did not criticise others but maintained exemplary silence/wait on the position of Administrator of PAP.

"The PAP Administrator job rotated first from non-Ijaw in Edo State (Gen Godwin Abbe) to Air Vice Marshal Ochuko Ararile (Urhobo/Delta) and vacillated between Ijaws in Bayelsa and Rivers States, for 16 straight years before appointment of son of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Dr Dennis Otuaro."