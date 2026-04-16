Liberia: Yekeh, Legal Team Walk Out of Hearing Into Complaint of Violation of Oath As House Rules and Order Committee Closes in With Decision

Monrovia — The rigmarole within the House of Representatives regarding the imminent expulsion of Montserrado County Electoral District 10 Representative, Yekeh Y. Kolubah, took a dramatic turn as the accused lawmaker and legal team walked out of the hearing.

Rep. Kolubah is facing double accusation; for gross breach of duty, misconduct in office, and violation of his oath, a complaint filed by fellow Montserrado County District 3 Representative Sumo Mulbah and another by Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman over risks to national security, public safety, and state stability.

Lawmaker and Legal Team Walk Out Of Hearing

During the hearing on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Representative Yekeh Kolubah and his legal team walked out of the hearing conducted by the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration headed by Bong County District 2 Representative, James Kolleh.

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According to our legislative correspondent assigned at the House, lawyers representing the legal interest of Rep. Kolubah were denied the floor to speak as doing does not confront to proper legislative practice.

"Hon. Yekeh Kolubah remember that you are a member of this body and you will have to speak for yourself not your lawyers will keep talking for you as we go along with this hearing, your lawyers should just be a guardian and not your spokesperson because you suppose to speak for yourselves," ordered Chairman Kolleh of the Rules, Order and Administration Committee.

Our reporter said on numerous occasions, the legal representatives of Rep. Kolubah including former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja neh, Cllr. Moriah Yeakula and Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi were engulfed into verbal tussles during the proceedings, leading the lawyers to angrily walked out of the session.

And as the lawyers walked out of hearing, Rep. Yekeh also followed on grounds that he was left alone and could not 'condone the temptation' brought against him.

Capitol Building Is Not My House

Speaking to the media upon walking out of the hearing, Rep. Kolubah defended his stance and earlier comment made on the border conflict between Liberia and Guinea, stating that it's part of his right to free speech.

He pointed out that attempts to silence critical voices set a dangerous precedent for the future of political discourse in Liberia.

Despite the threat of losing his seat, Rep. Kolubah remains resolute, asserting that his statements were made in the interest of the public and that he's prepared for any consequences.

"So you can better interpret my statement than me? I spoke my mind. My interpretation is what I know and what we will present. I am not afraid for what I say. Capitol Building is not my house; it is not my living room. I am prepared for anything. The battle has started," he declared.

Our Client Not Accorded Due Process

Cllr. Cllr. Moriah Yeakula has accused the Committee of failing to accord their client due process that would allow him exonerate himself.

Moriah's contestation came in the wake of the legal team's denial for additional time and access to gather evidence for defense.

Rep. Kolubah's lawyers had requested five days to obtain evidence and review House rules governing the hearing.

The committee rejected the request, saying the hearing would proceed without delay.

"We cannot proceed with this hearing if we are not provided the evidence and the relevant House rules we requested to adequately prepare our defense," said defense lawyer Cllr. Moriah Yeakula, who argued that her client was not being accorded due process.

Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi Throws Out Legal Challenge To Committee

Another counsel of Rep. Kolubah, Cllr. Jonathan also emphasized that the fundamental necessity of due process and the rule of law within a democratic framework was not followed in the case of their client.

He argues no legislative or committee action is final, as the Supreme Court serves as the ultimate judicial arbiter, adding that any decision made by Lower House bodies is subject to a judicial review to ensure it aligns with the laws of the state.

Contingent on Cllr. Massaquoi's legal idea is that the court is the essential protector of civil rights in Liberia and not the Legislature.

"We have not come to circumvent the process. Give us the evidence. We will guide our client or the Representative. That's your colleague; he's one of one of you. The law provides; article 20 provides that before you condemn an individual, the person must have due process to law. You cannot deny a man of his property, his liberty - you cannot," Cllr. Massaquoi told reporters.

Committee Proceeds With Hearing

Despite the walkout by Rep. Kolubah and lawyers, the House of Representatives Committee on Rules, Order and Administration continued and later closed the public hearings into the complaints filed against the Montserrado County Electoral District 10 lawmaker.

The hearing reconvened Wednesday April 15, 2026 after the Committee earlier granted Representative Kolubah a two-day extension to secure legal representation.

His legal team from TOUN-YA LEGAL CHAMBERS, LLC, led by former Associate Justice Kabineh J. Ja'neh, had appeared alongside Cllr. Jonathan T. Massaquoi and Cllr. Moniba Geraldine Korkpor, and formally requested access to evidence and additional time to prepare their defense.

However, the Committee declined the request, citing House procedures which states that witnesses must personally respond to questions, while lawyers serve only in an advisory role unless granted permission to speak.

During the hearing, the Inspector General of Police, Col. Gregory Coleman, who had earlier filed a communication against the Montserrado District 10 lawmaker, was discharged from providing oral testimony.

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The Committee instead relied on the complaint filed by Montserrado County District 3 Representative, Sumo Mulbah.

Immediately thereafter, Representative Kolubah's legal representatives sought permission to address the Committee on his behalf.

The request was denied in keeping with legislative procedures according to Chairman Kolleh, prompting Representative Kolubah and his legal team to walk away from the conference room where the hearing was being held.

In his testimony, Representative Mulbah of Montserrado County District 3 subsequently presented allegations that Representative Kolubah made statements undermining Liberia's territorial integrity in relation to the Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

Following cross-examinations and review of available submissions, the Committee formally closed the public hearing and announced that it will now compile its findings for submission to Plenary during the ongoing Extraordinary Session.

The investigation into Rep. Kolubah stems from earlier directives by Plenary mandating the ROA Committee to probe allegations of misconduct and statements considered contrary to national interest.

Meanwhile, the Committee is expected to submit its full report to plenary - the highest decision making body of the House for possible action.