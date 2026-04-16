Liberia: Cuttington University to Launch Leadership Institute, Targets Skills Gap in Liberia

Monrovia — Cuttington University is set to launch a new leadership institute in 2026, in a move aimed at strengthening human capacity and addressing what educators describe as a critical leadership gap in Liberia and the region.

The initiative, spearheaded by the university's Graduate School, will offer non-traditional, skills-based training tailored to both public and private sector professionals, with a focus on practical leadership, innovation, and organizational growth.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, Dr. Rudolph Monsio Bropleh, Vice President for the Graduate School, said the institute is part of the university's broader effort to expand its influence and respond to national development needs.

"This is another attempt by Cuttington to meet a need--to develop human capacity," Dr. Bropleh said. "Leadership remains one of the greatest challenges on the continent, and we want to be part of the solution."

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A Shift from Traditional Learning

Unlike conventional academic programs, the Leadership Institute will not emphasize degrees or rigid entry requirements. Instead, it will offer flexible, modular training designed around real-world challenges.

Programs will target a wide range of participants--from senior government officials and executives to mid-level managers and small business operators.

"This is not about Math 501 or English 604," Dr. Bropleh explained. "It's about practical modules--executive leadership, customer service, hospitality, and organizational development--tailored to meet the needs of different groups."

The institute will also provide mentorship and coaching, which officials say can significantly boost productivity and performance.

No Degree Required

Effua McGowan, Executive Director of the Leadership Institute, emphasized that admission will be based on need rather than formal academic qualifications.

"Leadership development is for anyone who wants to improve," McGowan said. "We will assess individuals and organizations to determine what kind of training best suits their goals."

She added that the institute will offer customized programs for institutions seeking to improve workplace culture, efficiency, and service delivery.

"No project is too small," she said. "If you want to elevate your organization, we are here to support that transformation."

Blended Learning Approach

Recognizing the growing demand for flexible education, the institute will incorporate both in-person and virtual learning platforms.

Dr. Bropleh noted that the Graduate School already operates a virtual campus with students across West Africa, including The Gambia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

"Not everyone can come to us, so we will go to them," he said, revealing plans for nationwide outreach and mobile training programs in counties such as Bomi and Gbarpolu. Participants will also have access to self-paced courses, online modules, and leadership toolkits.

Addressing Liberia's Leadership Deficit

Both officials stressed that the institute is not meant to create leaders from scratch, but to strengthen existing leadership capacity.

"Leadership is more than a position--it's what you do with the position," Dr. Bropleh said. "There are leaders everywhere, but how well are they leading?"

McGowan echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of equipping individuals with the skills to maximize their potential.

"People are already empowered," she said. "What they need is to be equipped."

A Personal Mission to Give Back

For both leaders, the initiative is deeply personal.

Dr. Bropleh, who studied and worked abroad before returning to Liberia, described his decision to come home as a commitment to national transformation.

"If this country is going to change, it will be Liberians who make that change," he said. "I may have left opportunities abroad, but I am fulfilled contributing here."

McGowan, who has spent years working in leadership development internationally, said her return is rooted in a lifelong connection to Liberia.

"Liberia has been a foundation for so many things in my life," she said. "Service is the currency we pay to live in this world, and this is my way of giving back."

Education Challenges and Opportunity

The launch comes amid ongoing concerns about the state of Liberia's education sector, which experts say faces both significant challenges and untapped potential.

Dr. Bropleh pointed to weak foundational education as a major issue but expressed optimism about reform.

"Education is our best investment," he said. "If we prioritize it and make the necessary sacrifices, we can transform this country."

About Effua McGowan

Effua McGowan is a seasoned leadership strategist and human capital development expert with more than two decades of corporate and international experience.

A former Vice President at JPMorgan Chase, McGowan has built a reputation as a "social engineer," known for creating connections that foster trust, dialogue, and institutional transformation.

University officials say her appointment is expected to significantly reshape both the institute and the broader direction of Cuttington's engagement with national development.

McGowan brings more than two decades of experience in human capital development and is known for designing customized leadership programs that drive institutional transformation.

Her leadership is expected to elevate Cuttington's international profile, attract new partnerships, and open additional revenue streams through executive training and professional development programs.

In addition, her work with Sister Cities International is expected to strengthen global linkages, connecting the university to international leadership networks and opportunities.

She specializes in designing customized leadership and capacity-building programs tailored to the unique needs of organizations, governments, and teams. Her work focuses on equipping leaders with practical tools to grow with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

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Over the years, McGowan has partnered with institutions across Liberia, Tanzania, and other countries, helping to develop leadership frameworks that drive sustainable growth and organizational effectiveness.

In addition to her corporate and consulting work, she serves as Liberia's Country Representative for Sister Cities International, where she facilitates cross-cultural partnerships and strengthens global leadership networks.

Widely recognized for her engaging speaking style, McGowan uses storytelling and real-world insights to inspire audiences and translate leadership concepts into actionable strategies.

Her blend of corporate expertise and cultural insight positions her as a key driver of leadership transformation efforts, including her current role as Executive Director of the Cuttington University Leadership Institute.

Looking Ahead to Launch

Organizers say the June 10 launch will mark the institute's full operational rollout, including course offerings, mentorship programs, and digital platforms.

"We will be ready to engage," McGowan said. "We want leaders to know they are not alone--we are building a community of support."

With ambitions to reshape leadership culture and drive national development, Cuttington's Leadership Institute is positioning itself as a potential game changer in Liberia's evolving educational landscape.