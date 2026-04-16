Liberia: LISCR Co-Executive Chairman Welcomes Us Embassy Visit to Lmti, As Envoy, LMA Others Tour LMTI, Students Showcase Maritime Drill Excellence in Marshall

Marshall — United States Chargé d'Affaires to Liberia, Joseph Zadrozny, on Wednesday, April 15 paid a high-profile visit to the Liberia Maritime Training Institute, where a display of discipline, technical training, and international partnership underscored Liberia's growing ambition in the global maritime sector.

The visit, marked by ceremonial precision and student-led demonstrations, quickly evolved into more than a routine diplomatic stop.

It became a statement of intent, signaling renewed cooperation between the United States and Liberia in advancing maritime education, workforce readiness, and technical capacity.

From the moment the U.S. envoy and his delegation arrived on campus, the tone was set by LMTI cadets who executed coordinated maritime drills with striking professionalism.

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Dressed in uniform and moving in disciplined formation, the students demonstrated practical competencies ranging from safety procedures to command response, offering a glimpse into the institute's rigorous training standards.

The demonstration drew commendation from visiting dignitaries, including the Commissioner General of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., and Elan Cohen, Co-Executive Chairman of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry, both of whom joined the Chargé d'Affaires on the tour.

Moving through training and simulation labs, Mr. Zadrozny observed firsthand the blend of theoretical instruction and hands-on maritime preparation that defines LMTI's curriculum.

In remarks following the tour, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires praised the institute's growing impact:

"What we have seen here today is truly impressive. LMTI is not just training students; it is building a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to compete in the global maritime industry."

Immediately following his remarks, Commissioner General Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. emphasized the strategic importance of the institution to Liberia's economic future.

"The Liberia Maritime Training Institute represents a cornerstone of our national development agenda. Through institutions like LMTI, we are investing in our people and ensuring that Liberians are fully prepared to take advantage of opportunities within the global maritime economy. Partnerships such as this with the United States and LISCR are critical to sustaining and expanding these gains."

For his part, Elan Cohen welcomed the U.S. delegation and reflected on LISCR's longstanding role in Liberia's maritime advancement:

"LISCR has been part of Liberia's development story for decades and has always been committed to the advancement of Liberian youth," Mr. Cohen averred.

"We were entrusted with the redevelopment of LMTI, and in partnership with the Liberia Maritime Authority, we have transformed it into a center of excellence that delivers real career pathways for Liberian professionals."

Mr. Cohen further stressed LISCR's continued presence and investment in Liberia.

"We are grateful for the close cooperation with Commissioner Lighe and the Liberian Maritime Authority, which remains central to our work. I also want to thank the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Department of State for today's visit and for their longstanding partnership with LISCR across a range of important issues, from maritime security and sanctions interdiction to vessel security and maritime emissions standards," Mr. Cohen said.

He added: "LISCR has been part of Liberia's development story for decades, and has always been committed to the development of Liberian youth and their career advancement. We were charged with the redevelopment of LMTI, and in partnership with LiMA, have transformed it into a center of excellence that provides career success to Liberian professionals."

He also lauded the human element behind the institution's success.

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"LMTI is a place where everyone is working to make it what it is, from the teachers to the students and faculty. The students we saw today are impressive, and their performance reflects the strength of the program and the dedication of its leadership."

The visit highlighted the growing reputation of LMTI as a hub for maritime excellence in West Africa.

Located in Marshall City, Margibi County, the institute continues to position itself as a gateway for Liberian youth seeking careers at sea and in global shipping industries.

As the delegation concluded its tour, the energy on campus remained palpable, driven by students whose drill performances not only impressed international partners but also reaffirmed Liberia's capacity to train world-class maritime professionals.

For LMTI, Wednesday's visit was more than symbolic. It was an endorsement of its mission, and a clear signal that Liberia's maritime future is steadily charting a course toward global relevance.