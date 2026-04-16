Liberia: Rep. Koffa, Koijee Fire Back At Fallah, Vows 'People's Verdict' Will Oust Boakai in 2029

Monrovia — Former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and ex-Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee have launched a fierce political counterattack against Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah.

Appearing on OK FM's morning program, Fallah--who was expelled from the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC)--said the party's return to power is unlikely. He argued that the party's new headquarters does not reflect its core identity or its traditional base among the masses, predicting it could eventually be converted into a law firm.

In a strongly worded response, Koffa dismissed the claims, accusing Fallah of shifting narratives to undermine the opposition. He insisted that the CDC headquarters currently under construction represents the party's future and resilience, rejecting suggestions that it deviates from the movement's foundational values.

"UP surrogates are interesting," Koffa wrote. "First, they say it was an AI building; then they say it was in the overpass right-of-way; then they said it would be in the six-lane highway; now they're saying it will be a law firm."

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He insisted that the project in question would instead serve as "the hi-tech headquarters of the mighty CDC," signaling what he described as the party's strategic buildup toward the 2029 presidential elections.

'Focus on the Tsunami'

Koffa further warned critics to "worry about the tsunami," referencing what he portrayed as a groundswell of popular support behind the CDC and its political leader, George M. Weah.

According to him, the opposition remains intact and energized despite internal criticisms and external pressure.

Koijee, Secretary General of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has launched a blistering counterattack against Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, accusing him of betraying the movement and aligning with forces he once opposed.

Speaking in response to remarks made by Fallah on the OK Morning Rush radio program, Koijee alleged that the Deputy Speaker, despite his reported expulsion from the CDC, is now "dancing for the very forces that once oppressed the struggle" he claimed to champion.

In a sharply worded statement, Koijee escalated his criticism to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, asserting that no alliance--domestic or foreign--would prevent what he described as an inevitable political reckoning in 2029.

"Tell Mr. Boakai that even if he gathers every powerful ally on earth and beyond, it will not change what history and reality have already written," Koijee declared.

Drawing a controversial international comparison, Koijee referenced Hungary's political trajectory, arguing that entrenched power can still be overturned by the will of the electorate. He insisted that Liberia would follow a similar path when voters head to the polls on October 10, 2029.

"The lesson is clear: when a nation decides, no elite alliance or propaganda machine can stand against the sovereign will of the people," he said.

Koijee predicted that President Boakai would be forced to relinquish power once the electorate delivers what he described as an "overwhelming verdict," adding that the outcome would not be "negotiated, delayed, or manipulated."

The CDC stalwart also pushed back against Fallah's portrayal of the party as fractured and declining, maintaining that the movement remains resilient and deeply rooted among ordinary Liberians.

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"You are working to turn the people against their own struggle by painting the Mighty CDC as finished," Koijee charged. "But movements born from the struggle of ordinary people do not collapse because of whispers or predictions from temporary opportunists."

He reaffirmed former President George M. Weah as the party's political leader and standard-bearer, describing him as a symbol of "hope, resilience, and destiny" for millions of supporters.

Koijee dismissed claims that Weah should step aside from future presidential contests, arguing instead that the former leader remains central to the CDC's political future.

As tensions within Liberia's political landscape continue to simmer, Koijee's remarks underscore deepening divisions between ruling Unity Party figures and opposition CDC loyalists, setting the stage for a potentially heated political buildup toward the 2029 elections.