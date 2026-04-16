Liberia: Bea Mountain Highlights Economic Impact, Expansion

Monrovia — Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) say the figures discussed during the Vice President's tour must be understood within the broader context of the company's growth and long-term investment. The company emphasized that its production capacity has significantly evolved since it transitioned from exploration to full-scale operations.

BMMC traced its modern history to 2013, when its Mineral Development Agreement was restated and amended as it prepared for commercial production under Aureus Mining Company. At the time, the project represented a landmark for post-war Liberia, backed by over US$145 million in financing and aimed at establishing the country's first commercial gold mine.

However, the Ebola virus disease outbreak soon disrupted operations, delaying construction and threatening the viability of the New Liberty Gold Mine. The crisis forced Aureus to divest, leading to a 2016 acquisition by MNG Gold, which BMMC credits with rescuing the project and safeguarding more than 1,200 Liberian jobs.

From Modest Beginnings to Major Expansion

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At inception, the mine operated with fewer than 2,000 employees and targeted approximately 800,000 ounces of gold over an eight-year lifespan, producing roughly 10,000 ounces monthly at an average price of US$1,250 per ounce.

But between 2020 and 2023, BMMC launched an aggressive US$2 billion expansion program. This included opening satellite mines in Ndablama and Weaju, constructing 52 kilometers of haul roads, upgrading processing facilities at New Liberty, and acquiring more than 1,300 pieces of heavy mining equipment.

In 2025, the commissioning of a fourth satellite mine in the Matambo Corridor increased production capacity to approximately 350,000 ounces annually.

The company argues that these investments were critical not only for increasing output but also for extending the life of the mine beyond its initial eight-year projection.

Jobs, Revenue, and Local Impact

BMMC says its workforce has grown dramatically to about 10,000 employees--five times its original size--creating significant employment opportunities for Liberians while building technical capacity in the mining sector.

The company also highlighted gains in local content, noting that Liberian-owned businesses now provide key services including catering, security, and maintenance, contributing to economic activity in rural communities.

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On the fiscal front, BMMC projects that it will contribute more than US$200 million to the national budget, while potentially accounting for over 25 percent of Liberia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

A Broader Vision for Liberia's Mining Sector

Despite the criticism, BMMC insists that its expansion strategy reflects a long-term commitment to Liberia's development and global competitiveness in gold production.

While acknowledging that Liberia remains a relatively small player in West Africa's gold industry--producing around 10 tons annually compared to regional leaders--the company says sustained investment and a stable policy environment could position the country for significant growth.

Call for Balanced Discourse

The company concluded by urging stakeholders and the public to adopt a more balanced and informed perspective, warning that misinterpretation of production figures risks undermining investor confidence and overshadowing what it describes as one of Liberia's most significant post-war economic success stories.