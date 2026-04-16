Morocco: Ghana Receives 2,000 Tonnes of Fertiliser From Morocco

GHANA has taken delivery of 2,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from the Kingdom of Morocco in a move to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. The donation, received on behalf of the government by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and strengthening food security.

At a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of the ministry, the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil, described the donation as a reflection of the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two nations. She reaffirmed Morocco's commitment to supporting Ghana's efforts to improve agricultural productivity and build resilience within the farming sector.

She also noted that countries are grappling with the effects of climate change and global market uncertainties. She also commended Ghanaian authorities for prioritising agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and sustainable development.

The ambassador further acknowledged the role of OCP Ghana in facilitating the donation, noting the company's continued support to local farmers through training, financing, and partnerships, including the development of a national soil fertility map.

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According to her, the contribution comes at a critical time when countries are grappling with the effects of climate change and global market uncertainties.

Receiving the donation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, underscored the importance of ensuring that diplomatic engagements yield tangible benefits for citizens. He noted that the fertiliser support aligns with government initiatives such as the Feed Ghana and Nkoko Nkiti Nkiti programmes.

He explained that the programmes are aimed at enhancing food production and achieving national food self-sufficiency.

The Chief Director of the ministry, Khadija Iddrisu, emphasised the significance of the donation. She said the gesture represents a practical outcome of the strong and growing cooperation between the two countries.

Dr Iddrisu added that such partnerships were essential in addressing pressing national needs, particularly in the agricultural sector.