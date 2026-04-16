Ghana's Image Abroad Depends On Foreign Service -Veep

The Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has paid a working visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana, as part of her ongoing tour of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The visit aimed to help her better understand the operations of the Ministry, engage staff, and identify key challenges affecting their work.

Addressing management and staff, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed the need for public officials to serve with fairness and a strong sense of responsibility.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She noted that those in leadership positions must use their authority to benefit citizens, especially those who may not have access to such opportunities.

Related Articles

She reminded staff that Ghana's image abroad depends largely on the work of the Foreign Service, describing them as the country's "eyes and ears" outside its borders.

She commended their efforts so far and urged them to do more to promote and protect Ghana's reputation internationally.

The Vice President also highlighted the importance of listening and learning in governance, rather than focusing only on criticism.

According to her, identifying gaps and working to address them would help strengthen the country's development efforts.

She praised recent initiatives by the Ministry, including the expansion of passport application centres across the regions, the introduction of e-visa services, and the one-day passport processing system.

She described these as humane interventions that reduce stress and cost for citizens, especially those outside Accra.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further called for efforts to reduce the challenges people face when accessing public services, noting that long travel distances and delays often create unnecessary hardship.

Touching on economic diplomacy, she urged the Ministry to play a stronger role in promoting Ghanaian businesses abroad, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She questioned why many foreign businesses thrive in Ghana while relatively few Ghanaian companies operate in other countries.

She encouraged closer collaboration between officials at home and those posted abroad to ensure Ghanaian investments expand beyond the country's borders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Vice President also commended the Ministry for efforts to improve staff welfare, including transportation, and expressed hope that working conditions across all Ministries would continue to improve.

She assured staff that government would consider their concerns and provide the needed support as part of efforts to strengthen public service delivery.

Welcoming the Vice President to the Ministry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, lauded her for her strong support and commitment to Ghana's foreign policy objectives.

He said the Vice President had consistently demonstrated dedication to the work of the Ministry, readily availing herself often at short notice to support key diplomatic engagements and national assignments.

The Minister noted that her leadership had contributed significantly to enhancing Ghana's image on the international stage, particularly through her role in advancing the country's foreign policy agenda and supporting the work of the Ministry.