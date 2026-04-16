Ghana, Belarus Move to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

16 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, has reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation with Belarus, particularly in trade, with Ghana positioned as a hub for accessing West African markets.

Dr Jehu-Appiah said other key areas for collaboration between the two countries include agriculture, education, and renewable energy, in line with the 'Big Push' and the '24-hour economy' under the reset agenda of President John Dramani Mahama.

The ambassador made this known when he presented his letters of credence to the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, in Minsk, accrediting him as Ghana's ambassador to the Republic of Belarus.

Dr Jehu-Appiah, a medical practitioner and Secretary-General of the Professional Forum of the National Democratic Congress, was appointed in October 2025 as resident ambassador in Moscow, with concurrent accreditation to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Belarus.

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While in Belarus, he also held discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxim Ryzhenkov; the Minister of Health, Aleksandr Khodzhaev; and the Director of the National Export Promotion Centre of Belarus, Nikolai Borisevich.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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